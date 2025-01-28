Hartley Brook Road: CCTV released of men police want to speak to over Sheffield knifepoint post office robbery
The alleged robbery took place at Hartley Brook Road Post Office at around 8.10am yesterday morning (Monday, January 28, 2025).
Police confirmed brief details of the incident earlier today, and have this afternoon released CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist police as their investigation progresses.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.10am on Monday (January 27), it is reported that two individuals entered Hartley Brook Road Post Office and threatened a woman with a knife.
“It is further reported that the pair stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene on a pushbike, described as a an old fashioned style push bike with a basket on the back.
“As part of our appeal, we have released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with the incident as we believe they may be able to help with enquiries.
“While we understand that the images are not as clear as we would like, we hope that the men may be recognisable by their clothing and that it may help to jog people's memories if they were in the area at the time.
“One man we would like to speak to was wearing grey trainers, black trousers and a black coat, with a brown fur trim on the hood, and a black backpack.
“The other man was wearing black trainers, black trousers, and a black hooded jacket with blue patches on the arms.”
If you recognise either of these men, witnessed the incident, or have any other information that could aid the police investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101.
You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org