The knife attack happened when disorder broke out after a car ploughed into a crowd - leaving one dead and others injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was stabbed in a fight that broke out after a car ploughed into a group of people on a Sheffield street - causing the death of Good Samaritan Christian Marriott, police have revealed.

The 19-year-old knife crime victim was wounded on College Close, Burngreave, after a car hit a group of people, including dad-of-two Chris, who had stopped to tend to an injured woman, murder squad detectives said.

Officers guard the scene in Burngreave

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stab victim required hospital treatment but his injuries were not life threatening, the police team added. He has since been discharged.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

Two men arrested over Chris' death on Wednesday afternoon were also quizzed over the stabbing too.

South Yorkshire Police said "We can confirm that a 19-year-old man suffered stab wounds during the surrounding disorder after the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim’s injuries were not life threatening. He required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

"A 55 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was also arrested for attempted murder in connection to the stabbing. He has since been released on police bail.

"A 23 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was also arrested for attempted murder in connection to the stabbing."

Emergency services were initialy deployed to Burngreave on Wednesday afternoon to deal with an altercation triggered by a row between two families over a wedding, it is claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as details were being provided to South Yorkshire Police in a phone call, a car ploughed into a group of people at the scene - triggering a huge response from the city's emergency services.

Good Samaritan Chris had been on a post-Christmas walk with his wife, Bryony, and two young sons, aged eight and six, when they came across a woman unconscious in the street.

Chris stopped to provide first aid but tragically died after a car collided with him and others in the street.

Six other people suffered injuries including an off-duty midwife, who had also stopped to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that of the other casualties, the off-duty midwife suffered minor injuries, a man suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and four further people - three women and a man - all suffered minor injuries.

Tarek Nayli, 49, said he came out of his home to see fighting, injured people and neighbours telling him others were trapped under a car.

He said: "When I came out, I found people all gathering around and people fighting.