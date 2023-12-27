Burngreave murder: Huge police response after car ploughs into crowd in Sheffield
A huge cordon is in place and police are set to work through the night
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge police cordon is in place in Burngreave tonight and officers are set to work through the night after launching a murder probe.
It has been revealed tonight that a 46-year-old man died and numerous other people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were initially alerted to reports of "violence and disorder" on College Close but as the call was being received, a car collided with a group of people outside a house in the city street.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both are in police custody this evening.
The man whose death triggered the murder probe passed away at the scene.
A large area is sealed off and under police guard this evening.
Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles said: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.
"We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned."
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 459 of December 27.
Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.