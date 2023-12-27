A huge cordon is in place and police are set to work through the night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge police cordon is in place in Burngreave tonight and officers are set to work through the night after launching a murder probe.

A huge police cordon is in place in Sheffield as police treat the death of a man in Sheffield as murder (Photo: Getty Images)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been revealed tonight that a 46-year-old man died and numerous other people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said officers were initially alerted to reports of "violence and disorder" on College Close but as the call was being received, a car collided with a group of people outside a house in the city street.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both are in police custody this evening.

The man whose death triggered the murder probe passed away at the scene.

A large area is sealed off and under police guard this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles said: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

"We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 459 of December 27.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.