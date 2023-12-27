Obne man is dead and a number of others are injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a car collided with a crowd of people outside a property in in Sheffield this afternoon - killing one man and leaving a number of others injured.

South Yorkshire Police said that at 2.06pm, emergency services were called to College Close, Burngreave, following reports of violence and disorder. As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 46-year-old man died at the scene and numerous others were injured, with one person in a serious condition in hospital this evening.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both are in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles said: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

"We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information which could assist enquiries, calling 101. Detectives also want to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.