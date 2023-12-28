Burngreave murder: Suspects still in custody as police guard crime scene overnight
Suspects have spent a night in custody
Two men arrested over an incident which culminated in a car ploughing into a crowd of people - killing one man and injuring others - remain in police custody this morning.
A murder investigation was launched after a car collided with a crowd of people outside a property in Burngreave, Sheffield, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, December 27).
At 2.06pm, emergency services were called to College Close following reports of violence and disorder. As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.
A 46-year-old man died at the scene and numerous others were injured, with one casualty said to have been in a serious condition in hospital last night.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Eye witnesses said they saw a vehicle being removed from the street as part of the police operation.
Detectives investigating the incident are keen to hear from local residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV.
Motorists in the area with dashcams are also being urged to come forward if they have any material which may help police piece together exactly what happened.
DCI Andrew Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.
"We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned."