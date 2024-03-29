Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of a man shot dead in Sheffield on Easter Sunday last year, almost a year on from his untimely death.

Abdullah Hassan was just 25-years-old when he was fatally shot, in an incident on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday 2023 (April 9).

Abdullah Hassan ( was just 25-years-old when he was fatally shot, in an incident on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday 2023 (April 9)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police told The Star they have made a total of 16 arrests so far, as part of their investigation, which is being led by the force's Major Crime Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “We have made a large number of arrests in connection to Abdullah’s murder and we have twelve people on bail at present as our investigation continues.

Read More Six arrested on suspicion of assisting offender as part of murder probe into man shot dead on Sheffield estate

“As it comes up to a year since Abdullah was murdered, my thoughts remain with his loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their enormous loss. We remain committed to getting justice for them.”

Detailing the 16 arrests made so far, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On 17 and 18 April 2023, officers arrested three men, age 45, 29 and 26, and one woman, aged 27, on suspicion of murder. A fourth man, also aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The 45-year old man has been released with no further action, and the further four remain on bail.

Read More Woman and four men arrested over fatal shooting of Abdullah Hassan on Sheffield estate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On 28 April 2023, officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder, as well as a 36-year-old woman and two men, aged 35 and 43, on suspicion of assisting an offender. The 43-year old man and 36-year-old woman have been released with no further action, and the further two remain on bail.

Read More Callow Drive: Family release photo of murder victim Abdullah Hassan after shooting on Sheffield estate

"On 4 and 5 May 2023, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, who has now been released with no further action, as well as 37-year-old man, who remains on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"On 14 and 15 September 2023, officers arrested two women, aged 36 and 45, and a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder. All three remain on bail at this time.