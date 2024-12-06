A top detective has issued a statement tonight following a Sheffield shooting and car crash, confirming they are thought to be ‘linked’.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police say they are increasing patrols around Blackstock Lane, Gleadless, Sheffield, after the incident, which happened on Wednesday evening.

Police say an investigation has been launched into what they are describing as a ‘collision and firearms discharge’ which are currently being ‘treated as linked’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was originally treated as a road traffic collision, but officers have since found evidence of a gun being fired.

Officers say they originally attended Blackstock Road on December 4 believing the crash was only a road traffic incident, but now believe a firearm was discharged at the scene. | National World

They had been called to Blackstock Road at 7.25pm on Wednesday evening , after they had been told a car had left the road and crashed into a house, causing extensive damage.

There have been no reports of any injuries. The road has now re-opened, after having been closed by officers overnight.

Det Insp Claire Moss, from South Yorkshire Force’s Armed Crime Team, said: "I understand news of this incident will cause concern among the local community and, while we are still in the early stages of our investigation, I want to make it very clear that we are working extremely hard to bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gun violence has absolutely no place in South Yorkshire. It won't be tolerated.

"Our officers will be patrolling the area over the weekend and I would urge anyone who has any questions or concerns to speak directly to them. They are there to help and keep you safe.

"We're now appealing for anyone with information to come forward and report it to us. We're particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant video footage which could help our enquiries.

"Were you in the area on Wednesday night? Do you have home CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries? Even the smallest piece of intelligence from you could prove vital as we piece together what happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video or dashcam footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-footage-and-information-after-reported-collision-and-firearms-discharge-in-sheffield

Det Insp Moss is urging anyone with information to get in touch on the ‘report a crime’ section of the South Yorkshire Police website to by calling 101.

Quote incident number 849 of December 4, 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on the Crimestoppers website, also anonymously.