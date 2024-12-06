Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley: Sheffield road part blocked off & under police guard after serious incident

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
A section of a major Sheffield road remains blocked off this morning, following a police incident.

The incident took place on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield, with videos of the incident beginning to circulate late last night (Thursday, December 5, 2024).

The Blackstock Road closure is currently in place in both directions between Bankwood Road and Spotswood Road.

The incident took place on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield late last night (Thursday, December 5, 2024)placeholder image
The incident took place on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield late last night (Thursday, December 5, 2024) | 3rd party

Videos of the scene, which have been circulating online, show the cordon in place, being guarded by a police van last night.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information, but the force is yet to provide a response.

Buses in the area are currently being diverted while the police cordon remains in place.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorrkshire said on X: “Due to a police road closure on Blackstock Road, Service 1 is diverting via Gleadless Road, Leighton Road, Raeburn Road, and Constable Road in both directions until this is clear.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

