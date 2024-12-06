Blackstock Road: Pictures and video show severe damage to front of house within Sheffield police cordon
The incident, the nature of which has not yet been confirmed, took place on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley.
Pictures of the scene, taken by Star reporters Alastair Ulke and Marti Stelling this morning, show a large cordon on the road, near to the junction with Plowright Way, as police officers stand guard nearby.
Numerous properties are within the cordon, including a house on the corner with severe damage to the front of the property.
Boards have been put in place at the front of the property where bricks have come away.
A damaged internal door can be seen propped up against an exterior wall.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information, but details about the incident have not yet been released.
Blackstock Road is currently inaccessible by car from Bankwood Road to Spotswood Road, and buses are being diverted as a result.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said on X: “Due to a police road closure on Blackstock Road, Service 1 is diverting via Gleadless Road, Leighton Road, Raeburn Road, and Constable Road in both directions until this is clear.
“Apologies for any inconvenience.”