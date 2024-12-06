Library visits up 13 per cent this year

Visits to libraries across Barnsley are up 13 per cent this year, according to new data.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s performance report, to be presented to cabinet this week, states that the increase in visits is partly due to its extensive activity programmes, such as craft groups and children’s story and rhyme sessions.

The increase is also attributed to ongoing refurbishments in the borough’s libraries, creating more accessible and welcoming spaces.

The report also reveals that Barnsley is making strides in other sectors, particularly in education and social care. Secondary school attendance has risen by six per cent between April and June, with six of Barnsley’s 11 secondary schools performing above the national average.

Barnsley’s efforts to address anti-social behaviour (ASB) have also yielded positive results, with incidents per 1,000 population down by almost six per cent. This reduction includes declines in issues such as begging and nuisance behaviour.

However, the number of people placed in temporary accommodation has increased by 26 per cent reflecting wider national trends. To tackle this, a number of initiatives are underway, including increasing the number of council properties and improving the turnaround time for empty properties.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: ” As we approach the end of the year, we have so much to celebrate, reflecting the dedication and hard work of our employees and partners who truly make a difference for our residents.

“We’ve seen some great results for our communities, with people embracing opportunities to develop their skills, talent and creativity, helping them to reach their full potential and explore exciting prospects.

“We know that there’s lots more we can do, and these reports are a great way to make sure we’re on track to achieve our ambitions for the borough, enabling everyone to be the best they can be.”