Blackstock Road: Gun fired at same time car crashed into Sheffield house, police reveal
Footpaths, grass verges and neighbouring streets off Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, have been taped off today while police officers investigate.
The investigation centres on a house opposite the junction with Plowright Drive, which has been left severely damaged after a car crashed into it two days ago.
Residents told The Star how the vehicle smashed into the home at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, December 4.
However, it is understood police only taped off the area after it emerged a firearm was also possibly fired at the scene.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to Blackstock Road, Sheffield, at 7.25pm on Wednesday where it was reported a car had crashed into a home causing extensive damage.
“This was originally treated as a road traffic collision but further enquiries now suggest a firearms discharge took place at the same time as the crash.
“Enquiries are ongoing and a scene has been re-established at Blackstock Road while our officers work at the scene.”
South Yorkshire Police was unable to say if anyone was injured in the incident.
One resident told The Star this morning how they saw a second, white car park close by moments before a vehicle crashed into the house.
The driver then ran to the white car and was driven away, it is claimed.
Meanwhile, Gleadless residents’ morning routines have been disrupted by the closure.
Buses have been diverted and residents were struggling to do their school runs with the cordon in place.
The police cordon is between Spotswood Road and Plowright Way.