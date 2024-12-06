Police have cordoned off an extensive area of a Sheffield estate today after a car was crashed into a house - followed by a gun being fired.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footpaths, grass verges and neighbouring streets off Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, have been taped off today while police officers investigate.

The house on Blackstock Road opposite Plowright Drive has extensive damage after a car was driven into it on December 4. The front door has been visibly snapped in half lengthways and is resting upside down against a wall. | National World

The investigation centres on a house opposite the junction with Plowright Drive, which has been left severely damaged after a car crashed into it two days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents told The Star how the vehicle smashed into the home at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, December 4.

However, it is understood police only taped off the area after it emerged a firearm was also possibly fired at the scene.

An extensive stretch of Blackstock Road, off Gleadless Road, Sheffield, is cordoned off today (December 6) over the incident. | National World

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to Blackstock Road, Sheffield, at 7.25pm on Wednesday where it was reported a car had crashed into a home causing extensive damage.

“This was originally treated as a road traffic collision but further enquiries now suggest a firearms discharge took place at the same time as the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and a scene has been re-established at Blackstock Road while our officers work at the scene.”

South Yorkshire Police was unable to say if anyone was injured in the incident.

One resident told The Star this morning how they saw a second, white car park close by moments before a vehicle crashed into the house.

The driver then ran to the white car and was driven away, it is claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Gleadless residents’ morning routines have been disrupted by the closure.

Buses have been diverted and residents were struggling to do their school runs with the cordon in place.

The police cordon is between Spotswood Road and Plowright Way.