Birley Academy: Boy, 17, in court today over attack at Sheffield school

The teenage suspect was charged yesterday.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 3rd May 2024, 06:57 BST
A boy, aged 17, is due in court in Sheffield today over an incident at a city schoool in which three people were injured this week.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with three counts of attempting to cause GBH following an incident at Birley Academy on Wednesday.

He was arrested by police officers following reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school in Birley Lane.

Two women in their 20s and a child suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has also been charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

