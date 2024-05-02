Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update today on the teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident at a Sheffield school.

Two adults and a child suffered injuries at Birley Academy on Wednesday (May 1) which saw a 17-year-old boy arrested.

Today, South Yorkshire Police revealed he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

This is everything we know so far about the incident at The Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, and what the situation is today.

Who was injured and who has been arrested?

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of ‘an incident involving a sharp object at the school’ at around 8.50am.

Two adults and one child suffered minor injuries.

A teenager boy, 17, has been arrested after three people were injured at The Birley Academy in Sheffield following an incident involving a "sharp object". (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

All three were checked over at the scene by paramedics.

A 17-year-old boy was quickly arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Have police issued an update?

Police confirmed this morning (May 2) at 11.30am, more than 24 hours after the arrest, that the teenager remains in police custody.

In a statement at the school on May 1, Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe confirmed one of the adults was injured with a “sharp object which is believed to be broken glass”.

The child was assaulted, but had no visible injuries.

Birley Academy, in Sheffield, went into lockdown after an incident that saw a 17-year-old arrested for attempted murder.

He said the suspect was arrested “within minutes” of the initial call.

He also asked that people “refrain from posting images, footage or speculation on social media, as this will be harmful to our investigation”.

What is the situation at The Birley Academy today?

The school is open as usual today.

There is an increased police presence in the area, and will be for the coming days, the force has said.

ACC Thorpe said: “If you are worried and would like to discuss what has happened, please do not hesitate to approach officers. We are here to make you feel safe in your local area.”

How did the school respond to the incident?

Victoria Hall, headteacher at The Birley Academy, said in a statement alongside ACC Thorpe yesterday (May 1): “I just wanted to thank all of our students and staff who helped manage the situation this morning, and our staff who prioritised the safety and wellbeing of all of our students.

“I want to thank the students for their exemplary behaviour and all the families and local community for their support”

Following the incident, the school went into lockdown, and closed for the rest of the day after all pupils were evacuated.

After contacting parents via email, the school said on Twitter: “This was not a decision taken lightly but the safety of students and staff is paramount.

“All students and staff are safe. We are working closely with the police and will update shortly.”

Mrs Hall started in the position of headteacher the day before the incident (April 30).

She was out talking to parents when The Star arrived at the school on Wednesday morning.

Pupils were being allowed out one year group at a time, with parents there waiting to collect them.

By around 11.30am, all children were understood to have left the school, and gates were closed.

Parents anxiously waited to retrieve their children

How has the public reacted?

There were mixed reactions to the events at The Birley Academy, but largely, people praised the school and staff for keeping pupils safe and communicating with parents.

Others have called for stricter security measures to be required in schools.

One mum learned something had happened when her daughter texted her at 9.03am.

She said "It's been very calm and orderly. I'm very pleased with the school.

"She said it was really calm. They were in their rooms. The alarm went off and they were locked in their classrooms.

Police officer at the Birley Academy gates (May 1).

"The school have been good, they've been really communicative. It sounds like they reacted really quickly."

Another parent shared her distress on social media: “Just had to wait two hours outside school while in lockdown, with my daughter texting me she can hear screaming outside the dark room she was locked in.”

People shared a feeling of despair, asking, “when is this type of thing going to end?”, “what is happening to this country?”, and debating homeschooling as an option.

How have politicians responded?

Sheffield MP Clive Betts said the event seemed to be an “appalling, one-off situation”.

Mr Betts, whose constituency includes Birley, said he had spoken to police this morning about the situation at the school, which he visited recently. He said: “People will be very shocked and concerned about the situation.

Clive Betts MP for Sheffield South East.

“I was only there three months ago. I’m absolutely shocked. My feeling is that something like this is not predictable in terms of what is happening at the school.

“To me it seems like an appalling one off situation. Now we need to leave it to the police to investigate.”

In his opening for Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Rishi Sunak mentioned the attack at The Birley Academy.

After giving condolences to the families affected by the recent sword attack in London, he said: “I know our thoughts are also with those injured this morning in an attack at a school in Sheffield.”

Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan took to social media and described the situation as “frightening”.

She said on Twitter: “I am disturbed to hear about the incident at Birley Academy where a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“We're in touch with the school and my thoughts are with those injured and all the school community affected by this frightening situation.”

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard paid tribute to staff and students for their response, as well as thanking the emergency services.

He said in a statement: “The incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield this morning is both shocking and distressing. My thoughts are with those who have been injured and everyone from across the school community.

Assistant chief constable Dan Thorpe and headteacher Victoria Hall read out statements in the afternoon (May 1).

“I want to thank the emergency services for their swift response and for the work that police officers are now doing to provide assurance across Birley and South East Sheffield.

“I also want to pay tribute to Birley Academy staff and students for their own response today.”

What do we know about Birley Academy?

Birley Academy was previously Birley Community College. It is part of the L.E.A.D Academy Trust.

Ofsted describes it as a secondary comprehensive school for children aged 11 to 16, with 1,095 pupils on its roll as of last year.

Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, Sheffield.

The school’s last Ofsted inspection was in March 2023, when it was rated ‘requires improvement’.

The school tweeted on Tuesday: “Introducing our new Headteacher – Mrs Victoria Hall. With her dedication to student success, Mrs. Hall is set to lead us on an exciting journey of growth and excellence.”

Mrs Hall was quoted as saying: “I am hugely excited about what we can achieve for the students.