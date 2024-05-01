An attack at a Sheffield school today (May 1) saw emergency services flock to the scene and a 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, was placed into a lockdown this morning following an attack that saw three people injured, including one child.

South Yorkshire Police attended the school at 8.50am following reports of the incident involving a ‘sharp object’.

Pupils were subsequently evacuated out of the school to anxiously awaiting parents.

In its first statement following the incident, Birley Academy said: “This morning we went into lockdown following an incident at the school and have since taken the decision to close the school. The safety of students and staff is paramount and all students and staff are safe.

“Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and no one was taken to hospital.

“We would like to praise our staff for their professionalism and our students for the way they responded. We continue to work closely with the police and will update as required.”

The 17-year-old remains in police custody at this time.

More updates to come.

