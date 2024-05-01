Watch: Press conference at Birley Academy in Sheffield after teen, 17, arrested for attempted murder
A suspect is in custody
Police called a press conference thios afternoon after reports of an ‘incident involving a sharp object’ at Birley Academy earlier today.
Aonstable Dan Thorpe, of South Yorkshire Police, and headteacher Victoria Hall read out statements after three people were injured and a teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Watch the video footage of the conference here.