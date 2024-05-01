Birley Academy: Two adults & child injured after incident involving sharp object at Sheffield school
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports of three people being injured at a Sheffield school.
The incident took place at Birley Academy, formerly known as Birley Community Academy, on Birley Lane, Birley, in Sheffield earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 1, 2024).
Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
The spokesperson said two adults have been checked over for minor injuries, and a child has also been assessed by medics after being assaulted.
The spokesperson continued: “A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
“Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.
“We will provide further updates as and when we can.”
More to follow.