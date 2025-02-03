A Sheffield school has issued a message to parents after being placed into lockdown following an ‘extremely serious incident’.

All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road was placed into lockdown today, Monday, February 3.

Police outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, which has been placed on lockdown following a serious incident. Police said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with serious injuries following reports of a stabbing today, Monday, February 3.

South Yorkshire Police said it received reports of a stabbing at the school at 12.17pm, and a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with what the force described as ‘serious injuries’.

Police said another boy, aged 14, had been detained and remained in custody.

They added that emergency services remained at the scene, with the school grounds closed and Granville Road closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road,

Police reassured parents this afternoon that they did not deem there to be a further risk at the school.

Headteacher’s message in full

The school’s headteacher Sean Pender has now issued an important message to parents and carers.

In it he wrote: “I am writing to inform you that today we have dealt with an extremely serious incident here in school resulting in us going in to a lockdown procedure.

“The incident involved two students, one of whom we believe has been seriously injured. All other students are contained and safe.

“The police and paramedics are present in school. Once the police allow us to, we will be releasing all students from school.

“I understand the level of anxiety you will be feeling without knowledge of the nature of the incident but at this time I have limited information to share with you whilst we have police and paramedics on site.

“I will endeavour to update you with as much information as possible at the earliest opportunity.

“We ask for your prayers and support at this time.”

Today’s incident is the second time the school has been placed on lockdown in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, January 29, students were given the ‘stay put’ order over what was described at the time as ‘threats of violence’ between a ‘small number of students’.