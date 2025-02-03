A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with ‘serious injuries,’ and another teenage boy has been arrested, following an alleged stabbing at a Sheffield school.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield shortly after midday today (Monday, February 3, 2025)

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.17pm today (Monday, February 3, 2025) we received reports of a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road in Sheffield.

“A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries. His family is aware.

“Emergency services are on scene and the school grounds currently remain closed.

“Granville Road is closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and we are urging people to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

“We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible.”

More updates to follow.