All Saints Catholic High: Sheffield secondary school in lockdown for second time over 'serious incident'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 13:25 BST
A Sheffield secondary school is in lockdown this afternoon over an reported “serious incident” with police on scene.

All Saints’ Catholic High School, in Granville Road, has alerted parents that a “serious incident” has happened and “currently in lockdown.”

All Saints’ Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, is reportedly in lockdown today (February 3) over a “serious incident.” It comes less than a week after being put in lockdown on January 29 as well over “threats of violence” between a small number of pupils. | National World

The message home reads: “Students will be released when police give permission.

Residents have told The Star an air ambulance is at the scene.

UPDATE: Boy, 15, in hospital with serious injuries after alleged stabbing at All Saints School, Sheffield

It is the second time in less than a week All Saints has been put on lockdown, after staff and students were given the “stay put” order on January 29 over “threats of violence” between a “small number of students.”

LIVE BLOG: Lockdown over stabbing at Sheffield All Saint's Catholic High School with teenage boy in custody

This led to those involved being “escorted off the premises” and no violence or injuries were reported.

A parent, who asked not to be named, told The Star today: “This is frightening to hear so soon after a previous incident and I hope and pray everyone is okay and the incident is resolved peacefully.

“Now is not the time for recriminations but the school will have some serious questions to answer in the coming days.

