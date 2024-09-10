A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old accused of murdering a Barnsley man who suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest during an alleged ‘altercation between a group of men’.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Sutton, aged 41, tragically died at the scene after being found with suspected stab wounds on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Police had been called at 4.23pm that afternoon to what South Yorkshire Police has described as a reported ‘altercation between a group of men’ on Burton Road in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submit/NW

Callum Strachan, aged 21, of Burton Road, Barnsley, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, September 9, 2024, charged with Mr Sutton’s murder, along with two counts of possessing a knife, blade or sharp bladed article in a public place.

Read More Monk Bretton: Flowers left by devastated partner in moving tribute after tragic death of Alan Sutton

All three offences faced by Mr Strachan are alleged to have been committed on September 1, 2024.

Read More Barnsley murder: Police name victim as Alan Sutton and issue update on investigation

Mr Strachan did not enter any pleas during the brief hearing in front of Judge Sarah Wright, but a trial date was fixed for July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright remanded him into custody at the conclusion of the hearing, until his next appearance at the same court next month.

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following Mr Sutton’s death and ask that anyone who believes they can help to get in touch by visiting: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24B02-PO1