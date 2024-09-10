Alan Sutton: Trial date fixed for suspect accused of murdering Barnsley man found with fatal stab wounds

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 07:03 BST

A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old accused of murdering a Barnsley man who suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest during an alleged ‘altercation between a group of men’.

Alan Sutton, aged 41, tragically died at the scene after being found with suspected stab wounds on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Police had been called at 4.23pm that afternoon to what South Yorkshire Police has described as a reported ‘altercation between a group of men’ on Burton Road in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley.

Callum Strachan, aged 21, of Burton Road, Barnsley, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, September 9, 2024, charged with Mr Sutton’s murder, along with two counts of possessing a knife, blade or sharp bladed article in a public place.

All three offences faced by Mr Strachan are alleged to have been committed on September 1, 2024.

Mr Strachan did not enter any pleas during the brief hearing in front of Judge Sarah Wright, but a trial date was fixed for July 2025.

Judge Wright remanded him into custody at the conclusion of the hearing, until his next appearance at the same court next month.

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following Mr Sutton’s death and ask that anyone who believes they can help to get in touch by visiting: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24B02-PO1

