The devastated partner of a man stabbed to death in Barnsley at the weekend has left a moving tribute to him close to the spot where he died.

Flowers have been left on a corner of Burton Road, Monk Bretton, in Barnsley, after Alan Sutton’s death, which is being investigated as a suspected murder by South Yorkshire Police

Alan, aged 41, tragically died at the scene after being found with stab wounds on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1.

Emergency services were called at 4.23pm to a reported altercation between a group of men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton and discovered Alan seriously injured.

Despite efforts to save him, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Among the flowers which have been left in tribute to Alan are a bunch carrying a moving message from Diana, described on the message card as his ‘partner’.

Flowers left in tribute to Alan Sutton. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

It states: “To the one I loved, Alan. Love from Diana.”

Alan, who is known as Algi, has been described as an ‘absolutely lovely’ and ‘good’ man in the many tributes left online.

Posting on Facebook, Alan’s father said ‘our hearts have been truly ripped out’, adding ‘love you to the moon and back’.

Police have changed a man with Alan’s murder.

Flowers on the street where Alan Sutton died in Monk Bretton, Barnsley. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Callum Strachan 21, of Burton Road, Barnsley, was arrested on Sunday and charged over the death yesterday.

He remains in police custody and is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today

Two other people - a woman, aged 19, and a 32-year-old man - were also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

Police said on Tuesday that all four had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and information. Anyone who thinks they could help is asked to contact police via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24B02-PO1