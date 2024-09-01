Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of roads and footpaths in Barnsley are closed tonight, due to what police have described as a serious incident.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, this evening, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A number of road closures are currently in place in Barnsley following a serious incident in the Monk Bretton area.”

Police have closed a number of roads and footpaths in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley due to a 'serious incident' | 3RD PARTY

“Burton Road, junction with Castle Close, Burton Road, junction with Cliffe Lane, Rotherham Road, junction with Cliffe Lane are currently closed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “The footpaths from Burton Road and Rotherham Road around the Iceland store are also closed.

Read More Emergency services scrambled following incident near to busy Sheffield city centre roundabout

Read More PICTURED: The fantastic array of artists who performed at Rock N Roll Circus 2024

“We ask that people avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

“We anticipate that the roads will be closed for some time and will keep you updated.”

The nature of the ‘serious incident’ is not yet known. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.