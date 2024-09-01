Burton Road, Monk Bretton: Police close roads and footpaths due to 'serious incident' in Barnsley
Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, this evening, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A number of road closures are currently in place in Barnsley following a serious incident in the Monk Bretton area.”
“Burton Road, junction with Castle Close, Burton Road, junction with Cliffe Lane, Rotherham Road, junction with Cliffe Lane are currently closed.”
They added: “The footpaths from Burton Road and Rotherham Road around the Iceland store are also closed.
“We ask that people avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.
“We anticipate that the roads will be closed for some time and will keep you updated.”
The nature of the ‘serious incident’ is not yet known. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.
