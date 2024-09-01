Burton Road, Monk Bretton: Police close roads and footpaths due to 'serious incident' in Barnsley

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 19:26 BST
A number of roads and footpaths in Barnsley are closed tonight, due to what police have described as a serious incident.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, this evening, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A number of road closures are currently in place in Barnsley following a serious incident in the Monk Bretton area.”

Police have closed a number of roads and footpaths in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley due to a 'serious incident'Police have closed a number of roads and footpaths in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley due to a 'serious incident'
Police have closed a number of roads and footpaths in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley due to a 'serious incident' | 3RD PARTY

“Burton Road, junction with Castle Close, Burton Road, junction with Cliffe Lane, Rotherham Road, junction with Cliffe Lane are currently closed.”

They added: “The footpaths from Burton Road and Rotherham Road around the Iceland store are also closed.

“We ask that people avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.

“We anticipate that the roads will be closed for some time and will keep you updated.”

The nature of the ‘serious incident’ is not yet known. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

