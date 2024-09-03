Barnsley murder: Police name victim as Alan Sutton and issue update on investigation
Alan Sutton was stabbed to death in an altercation in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to Burton Road following reports of a disturbance involving a group of men at around 4.23pm.
Alan Sutton, known as Algi, was found with stab wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Then yesterday, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.
The 21-year-old man remains in custody but the other four suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, said: “Our enquiries into Alan’s tragic death are continuing at pace.
“We made several arrests within hours of the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation into this incident.
“Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this difficult time.”
You can submit information to us using the major incident public portal, here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24B02-PO1
Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 606 of September 1, 2024.