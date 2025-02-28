Adam Johnson: Man arrested over hockey player's death in Sheffield is re-bailed for seventh time
29-year-old Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.
He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.
A man arrested on November 14, 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed for the first time. He has never been named by South Yorkshire Police.
But Matthew Petgrave went public in December 2024 and named himself as the player arrested over the death.
The now 33-year-old launched a fundraising appeal on the website CrowdJustice.com, where he is asking for donations towards his legal fees.
Mr Petgrave has so far raised over £13,000 of his £300,000 goal.
In an update this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025), South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man arrested had been re-bailed once again until May 29, 2025.
“The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death,” the force said.
“Any further updates or developments in this investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date will be issued proactively on our website.
Following Adam’s death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.
Every ice hockey team in the country now also has its own catastrophic bleed kit thanks to a fundraising campaign.