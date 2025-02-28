Adam Johnson: Man arrested over hockey player's death in Sheffield is re-bailed for seventh time

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, following the death of an ice hockey player in Sheffield, has now been re-bailed for the seventh time - exactly 16 months on from the tragic incident.

29-year-old Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

29-year-old Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023. He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury29-year-old Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023. He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury
29-year-old Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023. He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury | 3rd party

A man arrested on November 14, 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed for the first time. He has never been named by South Yorkshire Police.

But Matthew Petgrave went public in December 2024 and named himself as the player arrested over the death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The now 33-year-old launched a fundraising appeal on the website CrowdJustice.com, where he is asking for donations towards his legal fees.

Mr Petgrave has so far raised over £13,000 of his £300,000 goal.

In an update this morning (Friday, February 28, 2025), South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man arrested had been re-bailed once again until May 29, 2025.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death,” the force said.

“Any further updates or developments in this investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date will be issued proactively on our website.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends.

Following Adam’s death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

Every ice hockey team in the country now also has its own catastrophic bleed kit thanks to a fundraising campaign.

Related topics:Adam JohnsonSheffieldNottingham PanthersSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield Steelers
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice