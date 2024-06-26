The railway line between Sheffield and Manchester is set to partially close for seven weeks so urgent work to prevent subsidence can be carried out | Network Rail

The railway line between Sheffield and Manchester is set to partially close for seven weeks, while emergency repairs are made.

The closure will take place between Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, August 25, so work to prevent subsidence at Hague Bar, in New Mills, can be completed.

A bus replacement service will run between New Mills Central and Chinley.

Trains on the Hope Valley line from Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly will run to Chinley as normal, after which they will divert via Hazel Grove and Stockport to Manchester Piccadilly as they have already been doing.

Network Rail said that if the work is not done, there is a risk of 50,000 tonnes of earth falling from the railway into the River Goyt.

What work is being done?

Foundations will be drilled into the earth and a wall will be built between the railway and the river to prevent the ground moving.

Vitesh Solanki, Network Rail’s scheme project manager, said: “I’d advise passengers to check National Rail enquiries for travel advice in July and August for services between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield.

“I’m sorry for the disruption the rail closure will cause passengers. The closure is the safest and quickest way for us to carry out the work so we can reopen the line fully to passengers as soon as possible.” A spokesperson for Northern said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while this important, safety-critical work is carried out by Network Rail.

‘Allow more time for train journeys’

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure customers can still get where they want to be – but they should allow more time for their journeys.”

During the closure, services from Manchester to New Mills Central via Bredbury will be affected.

From Monday to Saturday there will be an hourly train service between Manchester Piccadilly and Marple. A bus service will run between Marple and Chinley.