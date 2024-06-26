Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a weekend of warm weather, there is no better time to pop into 200 Degrees tosample their brand-new range of summer drinks and snacks.

Just a short walk from West Street, this popular Sheffield café has seen lots of success since its opening, with lots of regular customers and the new summer menu set to attract even more.

Situated amongst many quirky secondhand stores on Division Street, it’s the perfect place to recharge after a day of shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon entering I was immediately greeted by smiley baristas who asked me how my day was and what I wanted to drink.

200 Degrees coffee shop, on Division Street, Sheffield, which has launched a 'delicious' new summer menu

Sometimes coffee shops can seem intimidating, especially for a 20-something-year-old who rarely consumes anything other than Aldi’s finestinstant coffee, but I was immediately put at ease.

Assistant manager, Gabriel says: “We know coffee really well, but I always tell the staff to treat customers like they would want their grandma to be treated.

“You’ve got to explain it well, and understand that not everyone eats, sleeps, breathes coffee the way we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new menu includes a range of fresh cakes, sandwiches and drinks. The sandwiches are now being served cold for summer and range from chorizo and brie to chicken and pesto, as well as vegetarian and vegan options, with their current best sellers being the pulled pork and chorizo sandwiches.

200 Degrees coffee shop, on Division Street, Sheffield, which has launched a 'delicious' new summer menu

There are also three new drinks. The iced Spanish matcha is made with condensed milk that just reminds you of a mojito in the sun. The other new additions are the mango peach iced tea and caramel ice-cream affogato, which are perfect if you’re looking for a palate-cleansing treat.

If you’re after a well-deserved sweet treat, there are plenty of new options.

For those looking for a something fresh and light, the lemon yuzu tart or fresh raspberry milk cake is the one to choose. But for a more decadent option, the Kinder Bueno cookie is even better than it sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer menu includes: Lemon Yuzu Tart Raspberry milk cake Lemon and Pistachio blondie Kinder creme Cookie Chicken and Pesto Sandwich Chicken and Mayo Sandwich chorizo and Brie sandwich Pulled pork sandwich Red pepper hummus sandwich Cheese and mango chutney sandwich Iced spanish Matcha Mango and Peach Iced Tea Caramel Affogato

Aside from the obviously delicious food and drink, though, was the genuinely friendly vibe of the building that sold me.

The staff were more than happy to help with anything I needed, and as I sat trying out the new menu, even the customers started chatting away to me.

Gabriel explained that he knows many customers orders by heart after seeing them so often and feels like there is a real friendship between the staff and their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is rare to find this kind of experience in such a big city with such a surplus of choice for cafes, but it definitely made the experience so much more than just the food that was served.

The staff themselves each bring a real sense of individuality to the venue; Gabriel says that the “team personality really adds to (the atmosphere)”.

Despite being a chain coffee shop, 200 Degrees strives to bring a distinctive and comforting quality to the location in sheffield, with Gabriel saying “we aren’t trying to be anything but ourselves”.

I was also told the story of one customer who comes in daily and draws the customers on observation, and then hands them the portrait as they leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His artwork has since been commissioned outside the shop, with Gabriel saying “he has become a part of us”. This adds a unique flair that simply cannot be replicated.This is not to say that there weren’t people enjoying peaceful alone time or working, either. The staff are relaxed and though they are happy to chat, they also appreciate their customers who visit them for some personal time.

The coffee shop has also recently started a chess night, running every Tuesday, with anyone welcome to come along and play. There is a seasoned European professional, who also happens to be a regular, running the sessions, and helping anyone who wants to learn more about the game.