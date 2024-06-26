Landmark church turned into Sheffield Uni’s lecture theatre to be refurbished

A proposal for “minor refurbishment” of a church converted into a lecture theatre in Sheffield city centre has been approved.

A proposal for “minor refurbishment” of a church converted into a lecture theatre in Sheffield city centre has been approved.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have decided to give the green light for the refurbishment of St George’s Church – built between 1821 and 1825 – which has been used by the University of Sheffield for 30 years.

A planning document said: “The church was decommissioned in 1981 and was subsequently acquired by the University of Sheffield and converted into student accommodation and a lecture theatre in 1994.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the conversion, the report added, the church was altered and modernised, including the central nave and former apse, to function as a modern presentation and teaching space.

The upper floors of the galleries were converted to student accommodation.

This application proposed no works to these areas, the report said.

The proposal included improvement works to ensure its longevity and modern function and to improve access within this space for all users with the installation of a platform lift to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant said: “This application seeks to cut back the existing (modern) raised stage extension at the front of the existing stone raised level and reform the stage extension.

“The proposed new stage extension will be built off the existing stone stage and has been designed to facilitate the installation and access to the stage from a wheelchair accessible platform lift.

“The stone raised level and steps concealed beneath the current timber stage extension are to be retained and built over as existing with no works to these. A section of the modern timber suspended floor will be removed and reformed with a concrete plinth formed within the floor void fixed into the existing concrete sub-floor to support the new platform lift.

“An existing projector screen and associated joinery work and framery is to be removed and replaced with a new retractable screen to allow access to the stained-glass bay window behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Modern floor finishes are to be replaced to a number of areas including entrance hallways, lecture theatre aisles and to stepped seating areas.”

The applicant also included that the existing historic fabric would be retained and where work is needed – such as the timber panelling – the intention was to refresh these finishes with minor repairs.