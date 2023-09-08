Burglary is an offence that can have a profound and long-lasting impact on its victims, with some even going as far to move house after learning a criminal has invaded their space.
While not all burglars are caught or brought to justice, here are eight such criminals who have all been sent to begin prison sentences during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held during the course of this year (2023).
The Star has published full court report on these eight cases, and you can find links to them below:
1. Jailed burglars
The burglars pictured here have all been jailed during hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court in 2023, with their combined sentences totalling 23 years, eight months
2. Joe Frost: 'Professional criminal' jailed for four years, eight months after crime spree including two burglaries
Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 24, 2023 how Joe Frost, aged 35, stole a Volkswagen car, burgled two homes and stole a Mitsubishi vehicle during his crime spree. Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told the defendant: “Joe Frost, you are aged 35. You fall for sentence in respect of a range of crimes on three separate occasions. You are a professional criminal. You have many crimes to your name.” Zaiban Alam, prosecuting, said Frost took a parked VW car from Connaught Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, in April and it was later found damaged in Stainforth with Frost’s DNA found on the vehicle. Frost also burgled a home on Abbey Way, Dunscroft, Doncaster, during the same month, according to Ms Alam, and stole a purse, bank cards, and £20 in cash. The victim was later told her credit card had been declined after it had been used illegally by someone at a One Stop store following the burglary. Ms Alam said Frost, of Durham Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster, was identified from CCTV footage as the person who had used the stolen credit card. Frost, who has previous convictions from 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2019, including burglaries and thefts, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, two counts of taking a vehicle, one count of making without payment and one count of fraud. Judge Richardson told Frost that his only mitigation was his guilty pleas before he sentenced him to four years and eight months of custody.
3. Caine Holmes: Sheffield murder victim's son jailed for seven years after carrying out crime spree across city
Caine Holmes has been put behind bars for multiple offences including robberies and a burglary, all of which were committed in Sheffield between September and November 2022. During a January 5, 2023 hearing, prosecuting barrister, Zaiban Alam, told Sheffield Crown Court how Holmes’ first offence was carried out at around 5.45pm on September 5 when he targeted a motorist who had just returned to his car – which was parked near to Victoria Quays, Sheffield city centre – opening the door to the motorist’s Volkswagen Polo shortly after he put the keys in the ignition. Summarising the facts of the case, the judge, Recorder Richard Thyne KC, told Holmes: “You told him to get out, and punched him twice...you punched him again, knocking his glasses off, and threatened to stab him, although no weapon was produced, and dragged him out of the car.” Holmes struck again on Ball Road, Hillsborough, in the early hours of September 24, when he burgled one property and attempted to raid a second, located a few doors down. Ms Alam described how Holmes was ‘scared off’ in each of the incidents by an occupant who was present when he broke in. At one of the properties, Holmes still managed to make off with three electronic tablets, a Mac computer, a Xbox console and a Ford Focus car containing scooters and other items belonging to children living at the family home, who were awoken by their father ‘screaming’ at Holmes after coming face-to-face with him on the landing, Ms Alam told the court. Holmes fled the scene without stealing anything from the second property. Ms Alam said Holmes committed his final offence, which led to his eventual arrest, just after 1.30am on November 12, when he jumped out from behind a billboard located at the junction of London Road and Chesterfield Road and stole a bicycle from a cyclist after threatening her. Holmes pleaded guilty to offences including two robberies, burglary, attempted burglary, driving while disqualified and theft at earlier hearings. Defending, Joy Merriam, told the court Holmes has endured a ‘troubled upbringing’ after his mother, Michaela Hague, was stabbed to death when he was just five-years-old, adding that her attacker has never been caught. Recorder Thyne jailed Holmes for seven years and told him: “Your mother was tragically stabbed to death many years ago in a crime that has never been solved, and I have heard of the impact this has had on you.”
4. Dale Groves: Burglar jailed for 40 monthsafter terrifying raid during which victim barricaded themselves in bedroom after discovering intruder in home
The victim was sat up awake on their phone in the early hours of February 28 at their home on Portsea Road, near to Hillsborough Park, when Dale Groves, aged 27, broke in and entered the property downstairs. As the burglar went through the house, the victim was alerted to his presence when they saw his torchlight on the stairs. The occupant immediately leapt out of bed, slammed their bedroom door shut and barricaded themselves inside before calling the police. Soon after, officers found Groves nearby wearing gloves and in possession of a PlayStation 4 controller stolen from the home. He was arrested and later charged with burglary. A coat taken from the property was also found discarded near to where Groves was arrested during a search the following morning. Groves later admitted the burglary. At Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (March 22), he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.