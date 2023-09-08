3 . Caine Holmes: Sheffield murder victim's son jailed for seven years after carrying out crime spree across city

Caine Holmes has been put behind bars for multiple offences including robberies and a burglary, all of which were committed in Sheffield between September and November 2022. During a January 5, 2023 hearing, prosecuting barrister, Zaiban Alam, told Sheffield Crown Court how Holmes’ first offence was carried out at around 5.45pm on September 5 when he targeted a motorist who had just returned to his car – which was parked near to Victoria Quays, Sheffield city centre – opening the door to the motorist’s Volkswagen Polo shortly after he put the keys in the ignition. Summarising the facts of the case, the judge, Recorder Richard Thyne KC, told Holmes: “You told him to get out, and punched him twice...you punched him again, knocking his glasses off, and threatened to stab him, although no weapon was produced, and dragged him out of the car.” Holmes struck again on Ball Road, Hillsborough, in the early hours of September 24, when he burgled one property and attempted to raid a second, located a few doors down. Ms Alam described how Holmes was ‘scared off’ in each of the incidents by an occupant who was present when he broke in. At one of the properties, Holmes still managed to make off with three electronic tablets, a Mac computer, a Xbox console and a Ford Focus car containing scooters and other items belonging to children living at the family home, who were awoken by their father ‘screaming’ at Holmes after coming face-to-face with him on the landing, Ms Alam told the court. Holmes fled the scene without stealing anything from the second property. Ms Alam said Holmes committed his final offence, which led to his eventual arrest, just after 1.30am on November 12, when he jumped out from behind a billboard located at the junction of London Road and Chesterfield Road and stole a bicycle from a cyclist after threatening her. Holmes pleaded guilty to offences including two robberies, burglary, attempted burglary, driving while disqualified and theft at earlier hearings. Defending, Joy Merriam, told the court Holmes has endured a ‘troubled upbringing’ after his mother, Michaela Hague, was stabbed to death when he was just five-years-old, adding that her attacker has never been caught. Recorder Thyne jailed Holmes for seven years and told him: “Your mother was tragically stabbed to death many years ago in a crime that has never been solved, and I have heard of the impact this has had on you.”