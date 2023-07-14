News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield man jailed for 50 months after “burglary spree” in high-vis jacket

Scott Bennett pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Scott Bennett was jailed for 50 monthsScott Bennett was jailed for 50 months
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 months in jail after a one-night spree of burglary offences around Lowedges and Batemoor.

Scott Bennett was arrested wearing the same high-vis jacket he was seen wearing on CCTV footage of the crimes, which took place on the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023 and into the early hours of the following day.

After being chased by the resident of the first property he targeted on Norton Lane, Bennett was captured on CCTV putting his hands through a letterbox on Batemoor Road.

The occupant was alerted and flashed their security lights, but Bennett persisted and only fled when the alarm sounded.

He next targeted a locked shed on James Andrew Crescent. The resident there heard noise in the garden, looked out, and called the police.

PC Katie Gillatt from Sheffield CID said: “Bennett targeted multiple properties in one evening on some kind of burglary spree, with one motive only: to steal from local residents.

“He showed no empathy or regard for his victims and when we arrested Bennett that night, he was in possession of a hammer and two screwdrivers – clearly demonstrating his intention to commit burglaries.”

Bennett, formerly of Batemoor Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, July 10 where he was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary at a hearing in May.

