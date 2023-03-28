News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield burglary victim barricaded themselves in bedroom after discovering intruder in home

A Sheffield homeowner barricaded themselves in their bedroom when they discovered a burglar in their home.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:06 BST

The victim was sat up awake on their phone in the early hours of February 28 at their home on Portsea Road, near to Hillsborough Park, when Dale Groves, aged 27, broke in and entered the property downstairs.

As the burglar went through the house, the victim was alerted to his presence when they saw his torchlight on the stairs. The occupant immediately leapt out of bed, slammed their bedroom door shut and barricaded themselves inside before calling the police.

Soon after, officers found Groves nearby wearing gloves and in possession of a PlayStation 4 controller stolen from the home. He was arrested and later charged with burglary. A coat taken from the property was also found discarded near to where Groves was arrested during a search the following morning.

Dale Groves, 27, was arrested after breaking into a home on Portsea Road in Sheffield, where the occupant was sat up awake on their phone and barricaded themselves in their room.
Groves later admitted the burglary. At Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (March 22), he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

DC Ryan Griffiths, leading the investigation, said: “Having somebody enter your own home leaves you feeling vulnerable and scared, especially when they also take items that can have a high monetary or sentimental value to you.

“We hope that seeing Groves sentenced can help the occupant start to move on from the ordeal, especially as they went through the horror of being there, just on the other side of a door, to Groves while he went through their home.”

To pass on information about burglaries call 101.