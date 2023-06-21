News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham man jailed after hiding from police in friend’s attic following home burglary

A man from Rotherham who tried to evade police by hiding in a friend’s attic has been jailed for 14 months.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

Jack Twigg, aged 23, of Winterhill Road, Kimberworth, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on June 19 for sentencing, after admitting to two counts of burglary.

The court heard that on May 9 of this year, Twigg entered a property on Fullshaw Lane, Barnsley, but fled the scene empty handed on the activation of a door alarm.

Later that day, Twigg broke into a home on Scholes Lane, Rotherham, stealing a watch, ring and other items of jewellery with a huge sentimental value.

Jack Twigg, 23, of Winterhill Road, Kimberworth, has been jailed for 14 months.

Detective Constable Ben Lively, who led the investigation, said: “The evidence against Twigg in this case was overwhelming. He was captured on high quality CCTV at both addresses and was identified by attending officers through some unique items of clothing he was wearing. Twigg was discovered hiding in the attic of an associate’s address by officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Team.”

He added: “He has shown no remorse for the distress he has caused his victims throughout, and is now behind bars where he belongs.”