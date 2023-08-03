Two burglars raided the homes of elderly residents living on the same South Yorkshire street as part of a seven-day crime spree, Sheffield Crown Court has heard.

Defendants Gary Allott and Kieran Glaister carried out three burglaries between them, over the course of just seven days, during April 2023.

The court was told how two of the burglaries involved houses on the same road - East Bawtry Road in the Whiston area of Rotherham - while the third and final burglary was carried out just a fifth of a mile away, on Lathe Road in the town.

Defendants Gary Allott (left) and Kieran Glaister (right) carried out three burglaries between them, over the course of just seven days during April 2023

Summarising the facts of the three burglaries, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said: “In relation to [the first home on] East Bawtry Road, a crime perpetrated by you, Allott, on April 11, 2023. This was the home of an elderly couple. You broke in, there was an untidy search… Government bonds worth £13,000 were also taken, a sentimental item was stolen by you. It related to the service of one of the occupants, he was a police officer. Whilst there, you stole the garage keys, you went into the garage and stole a car, which has never been recovered.

“In relation to [the second home on] East Bawtry Road, it was perpetrated by you both on April 17, 2023. This was the home of an elderly lady. She heard her home being entered. She searched, but could not find anyone.”

During a hearing on July 31, 2023, the court heard how the following morning elderly occupant subsequently discovered that a hammer and chisel taken from her garage had been left on the floor of her porch, which had been left unlocked overnight, and two tins had been taken.

Judge Richardson continued: “At Lathe Road, a crime was perpetrated by you Allott, on the same date. The householder was absent, you broke in. Neighbours spotted what was happening, they followed you, the police were called. There was a short chase, and you were captured, relatively close-by.”

'Habitual' criminal Gary Allott has been jailed for five years for his part in two burglaries

Victim statements read to the court revealed the long-lasting impacts of the burglaries carried out by Allott and Glaister.

The couple whose East Bawtry Road home was burgled by Allott said they felt as though their ‘safe space had been taken away’ and they both felt apprehensive about leaving the house in case of a ‘repeat’ burglary. One of the occupants revealed her Hyundai car stolen by Allott had been specially adapted with a ‘swivel seat’ because she struggles with her mobility, and she relied on it for family members to be able to drive her around.

The elderly woman whose home was broken into by both Allott and Glaister said she was ‘angered and upset’ by the burglary, which had also left her feeling ‘terrified’

The court heard that Allott, aged 51, of The Lanes, Rotherham has an extensive record spanning from 1988 through to April 2023, with 25 previous offences from 12 convictions, with a number of entries for burglary.

32-year-old Glaister, of no fixed abode, has 34 offences from 15 convictions, and while he has no previous convictions for burglary, he has been sentenced for crimes including sexual assault, making threats to kill and most recently for failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements in October 2022.

Allott and Glaister both pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary each, while Allott also admitted to an additional charge of theft at an earlier hearing.

Representing Allott, Zaiban Alam said his partner had told her that Allott is a ‘good dad’.

She added that his best point of mitigation is that he had ‘the good sense to plead guilty’ and added Judge Richardson to consider the significant ‘hiatus’ in Allott’s offending between 2010 and 2022.

Clarkson Baptiste, representing Glaister, said burglaries are ‘always unpleasant, particularly for those affected’. He added that Glaister is ‘deeply ashamed of his actions’ and had demonstrated this by entering guilty pleas at an early point in proceedings.

Sentencing the pair, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told them: "Allott, you are a practised and habitual criminal, you deserve a sentence of some substance...your entire life is marinated in crime. In fairness to you, there was a period of time when you did not indulge in criminal activity. I have that well in mind when passing sentence upon you.

32-year-old Kieran Glaister has been put behind bars for three years

"Glaister, you are 18 years younger than your co-accused, you have no previous convictions for dishonesty, but there are crimes of dishonesty to your name."

He sentenced Allott to five years behind bars, and Glaister to three years, and added: "I've read the personal statements of the victims of these crimes, each has been adversely affected. The vulnerability of each of them has been heightened by your criminal conduct.

“It’s a very serious crime when the home of innocent citizens is invaded by people such as you It is particularly serious when the house is occupied when the burglary takes place. Often, this is at night.