A woman has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with the manslaughter of another woman who died after being hit by a car as she walked her dog.

Julie Gibson, aged 56, suffered fatal injuries in a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, Rotherham.

She was involved in a collision with a black Ford Puma about 200m from the junction with Lodge Lane, near to an alleyway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amanda Boggett, 48, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, charged with Julie’s manslaughter.

Ms Boggett’s appearance at the court comes more than 28 months after the fatal crash, which took place at around 6.40am on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

She was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, during Tuesday’s hearing.

No pleas were entered, and the case was adjourned until February 2026.

Ms Boggett, of Hilary Way, Swallownest, Rotherham, was released on bail until then.

Speaking in the days after Julie died, her family released a statement in which they said they were "staying and will remain strong in these horrific times."

The statement added: "My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him. We won't let this beat us and are prepared to fight for our mum till the very end.

“We are forever grateful for the continued love, support and compassion shown by each and every individual in this time of need.

“We love and miss you dearly. Always and forever.”