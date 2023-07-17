Tributes have poured in for a ‘lovely woman’ who died in a collision while she walked her dog near Sheffield.

Julie Gibson, aged 56, suffered fatal injuries in a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, at around 6.40am on Tuesday, July 11.

She was involved in a collision with a black Ford Puma about 200m from the junction with Lodge Lane, near to an alleyway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posting online, Lisa Overton-Locking said: “So heartbreaking, such a lovely lady taken too soon.”

Julie Mcalpine described Julie as a “beautiful soul” and Anita Reay described the death as “absolutely heartbreaking,” writing that “heaven has gainead a beautiful angel”.

Shannon Casey added: “Julie really was such a beautiful person inside and out.”

And Sharon Dibbo posted: “Such a beautiful, warm, kind, loving lady.”

Sarah Baxter wrote: “Julie you were such a lovely lady with a beautiful heart” and Sharron Dungworth said: “So tragic, Julie was a work colleague for years. Such a lovely, caring woman.”