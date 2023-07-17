News you can trust since 1887
'A beautiful soul': Tributes paid to Julie Gibson after death on dog walk near Sheffield

Tributes have poured in for a ‘lovely woman’ who died in a collision while she walked her dog near Sheffield.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:09 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 08:09 BST

Julie Gibson, aged 56, suffered fatal injuries in a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, at around 6.40am on Tuesday, July 11.

She was involved in a collision with a black Ford Puma about 200m from the junction with Lodge Lane, near to an alleyway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family paid tribute to Julie at the weekend, saying “we love and miss you dearly” and it has led to an outpouring of tributes from others who knew her.

Julie Gibson suffered fatal injuries in the collision on Mansfield Road, which was reported to emergency services at around 6.40am on Tuesday 11 JulyJulie Gibson suffered fatal injuries in the collision on Mansfield Road, which was reported to emergency services at around 6.40am on Tuesday 11 July
Posting online, Lisa Overton-Locking said: “So heartbreaking, such a lovely lady taken too soon.”

Julie Mcalpine described Julie as a “beautiful soul” and Anita Reay described the death as “absolutely heartbreaking,” writing that “heaven has gainead a beautiful angel”.

Shannon Casey added: “Julie really was such a beautiful person inside and out.”

And Sharon Dibbo posted: “Such a beautiful, warm, kind, loving lady.”

Sarah Baxter wrote: “Julie you were such a lovely lady with a beautiful heart” and Sharron Dungworth said: “So tragic, Julie was a work colleague for years. Such a lovely, caring woman.”

A 44-year-old Sheffield man and a 46-year-old Rotherham woman who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses to the collision, or motorists with dashcam footage who are yet to come forward, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 150 of July 11, 2023.