A fundraising appeal has been launched to help the devastated family of a woman who died in a collision with a car while she walked her dog.

Much loved and missed Julie Gibson, aged 56, suffered fatal injuries in a collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, at around 6.40am on Tuesday, July 11.

She was involved in a collision with a black Ford Puma about 200m from the junction with Lodge Lane, near to an alleyway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Gibson died after she was involved in a collision with a car in Aston, near Sheffield as she walked her dog

Heartbroken friends wanting to help Julie’s family have set up an online fndraising page in her memory, which reads: “Julie: a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister and a friend to so many, now a Guardian Angel looking over us.

“Even to those that she had just met, with her warm and friendly personality, she was liked by many. We have all been affected by the devastating news.

“To Julie nothing was ever a problem, she would do anything to help, no matter how big or small. She was truly a lovely woman and a great friend, which has been shown by the heartfelt condolences offered to her family from far and wide. She will leave a gap in many lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone that knew Julie, knows that her family are her everything and they are devastated of the tragedy that occurred on July 11th. She will be sadly missed and will forever be in our thoughts.

“As family friends of Julie that are truly devastated, along with many other of her friends, we would like to start a fundraising page to help with any financial costs that may arise in memory of their sweet Julie. We are well aware we are all facing financial hardship at present, therefore any contribution would be very much appreciated.

“We would like to help her family give her the memorial she truly deserves. Thank you in advance for your generosity.

“Rest in peace to our wonderful friend Julie.”