Aston fatal collision: Family issue statement as victim is named

The family of Julie Gibson have paid tribute and spoken of their undying love for her

By David Walsh
Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST

The family of a woman who was fatally injured after being hit by a car in a village near Sheffield have issued a heartbreaking statement.

Julie Gibson, aged 56, was killed in the collision on Mansfield Road, Aston, at about 6.40am on Tuesday July 11.

The family of Julie Gibson have paid tribute in a heartbreaking statement
Her family said they were "staying and will remain strong in these horrific times".

The statement added: "My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him. We won't let this beat us and are prepared to fight for our mum till the very end. We are forever grateful for the continued love, support and compassion shown by each and every individual in this time of need. We love and miss you dearly. Always and forever.”

It is reported that a black Ford Puma was involved in the collision about 200m from the junction with Lodge Lane, near to an alleyway.

A 44-year-old Sheffield man and a 46-year-old Rotherham woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Call 101 and quote incident number 150 of July 11.

