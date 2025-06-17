A teenager took “pleasure and delight” in directing dogs to attack and dismember animals including deer, cats and hares, before posting videos he made of the “vile cruelty” to his public social media accounts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Mark Thomas told Sheffield Crown Court that Ben Bates’ “sadistic” offending was uncovered after an investigator for the Naturewatch Foundation charity produced a report of materials found on the defendant’s social media accounts, across Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

The 78-page report detailed the sickening videos and pictures showing animals including deer, hares, pigeons and domestic cats being attacked by dogs Bates was in possession of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the animals were ripped apart and killed in the videos, which were taken by Bates, aged 19, before being uploaded to his public social media account. The videos were taken at night; and in many of them, Bates used a torch, in order to illuminate the dogs as they carried out the attacks.

Bates has admitted a number of animal cruelty charges including: killing a deer at night; causing an animal fight to take place; causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, in that he allowed a dog he was in possession of to “attack and kill” cats and Roe deer, and killing a non-Schedule 1 wild bird, namely a pigeon. Stock picture of Roe deer used in collage | National World; Adobe; Getty

“All were publicly available to view,” Mr Thomas told Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Some of the content uploaded by Bates featured him “boasting about what had occurred” and included edits with “laughing emojis” placed over the videos, a number of which showed animals screaming out in pain.

Bates has admitted a number of animal cruelty charges including: killing a deer at night; causing an animal fight to take place; causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, in that he allowed a dog he was in possession of to “attack and kill” cats and Roe deer, and killing a non-Schedule 1 wild bird, namely a pigeon. The offences were committed between January 2023 and May 2024, court documents show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigator said she found compiling the report “very upsetting because he clearly did want to prolong the suffering of numerous animals” who were “ripped apart by dogs” to provide content for social media.

She presented her report to police, who subsequently launched an investigation into Bates’ conduct, before raiding his home in May 2024.

Mr Thomas said Bates’ behaviour “could be regarded as sadistic.”

A number of the videos show the animals, including deer, “crying out in pain and in extreme distress, which the average person would find very upsetting,” continued Mr Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distressing videos were played to the court during the same hearing.

“You took pleasure in this vile cruelty”

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Bates: “Everyone in court including myself has viewed films of innocent creatures being cruelly dismembered, in effect, at your direction.

“It involved deer, hares and some clearly domestic cats who belonged to someone.

“Those creatures, particularly the latter, were doubtless loved by their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You took pleasure in this vile cruelty. Worse, you put it on social media and sent a variety of messages that have been read out in court and reveal your obvious delight and pleasure at your egregious and vile behaviour.”

Read More Driver sobs as he is sentenced for killing aunt in Rotherham crash while speeding at 73mph & drunk

Twisted videos taken by defendant

Among the videos used in evidence, after being discovered on Bates’ phone, is one of two dogs pulling at a deer on the ground in front of them, next to a male believed to be Bates. One of the dogs shown savaging the deer in the video, which was taken on March 29, 2024, is said to be a lurcher named Billy, who belongs to Bates’ mother.

Mr Thomas said there is also a “still image of a dead deer hanging from a washing line in a residential garden,” where a “small pool of blood” is seen pooling in the picture, and a dog - believed to be Billy - also features, the court heard.

A seven second video taken in November 2023 shows “two dogs attacking a cat as it screams out in pain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed to be a domesticated cat, and was wearing a silver collar,” said Mr Thomas.

Another 16-second video also shows two dogs, one of which is believed to be Billy, attacking a cat at around dawn.

The video is dated May 23, 2024 and appears to show two males present, one of whom is filming Bates, of Darfield Road, Cudworth, Barnsley, as he runs towards the animals while the savage attack is taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of Bates’ videos shows a “catapult hitting a pigeon" before it cries out in distress.

Mr Thomas said there is also a still image of a dead pigeon with feathers scattered nearby, described by Judge Richardson as having been “violently dismembered.”

A further video shows a dog believed to be Billy “panting excessively” next to a dead hare, with loose fur on the ground next to it.

Squirrel tails and stolen hare coarsing sign found at Bates’ home

During the raid on Bates’ home, three dogs including Billy were present at the property, as were Bates’ two young children, said Mr Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police seized an iPhone belonging to Bates, and on it, officers found the still images and videos, including the ones he had posted to social media.

Mr Thomas said police were able to identify some of the locations which feature in the pictures and video, and they included Frickley Country Park in South Elmsall.

Police also recovered two squirrel tails, a ferret box and a sign stolen from Frickley County Park with a warning about hare-coursing. The practice, made illegal under the Hunting Act in 2004, involves setting dogs on hares, who are ripped apart after being chased down to the point of exhaustion.

Mr Thomas said Bates’ mother has “disclaimed” Billy, and he is currently in the possession of police, who are hopeful that a home can be found for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson is set to rule on whether Billy should be destroyed at a later date.

Read More Darnall: Grinning face of armed thug involved in Sheffield attack which left man needing surgery

Bates “went astray” after being involved in legal hunting with his father

Defending, Tom Jackson said Bates accepts that the suffering caused to animals was “clearly unnecessary and does not seek to justify in any way the behaviour.”

The court was told that Bates was taken hunting by his father as a child, and “some level of discipline” was employed during those trips.

Mr Thomas said Bates subsequently began hunting on his own, and it was after that time that he “went astray” and committed the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He emphasised the fact that Bates was just 17-years-old at the time of some of the offences were committed.

He said Bates’ psychiatric, and pre-sentence, reports should sufficiently allay the court’s concerns to the extent that a suspended sentence could be passed.

Mr Thomas remarked that while Bates’ pre-sentence report does suggest that he poses a “low risk” to the public, the factors considered in the preparation of such reports, relate to the risks posed to humans, and not animals.

Continuing in his mitigation, Mr Jackson said Bates has a young family with his partner, consisting of a stepchild, along with two of his own children. Bates currently has a third child on the way, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson suggested the family has little in the way of external support from parents and other relatives; and would be “significantly affected” should he be sent straight to prison.

Judge Richardson responded: “What was he doing going out at night when he has all of these caring responsibilities?”

Mr Thomas suggested it forms part of the picture of Bates’ “extreme immaturity.”

New report uncovers Bates’ alleged involvement with dogs investigators did not know about

The teenager was due to be sentenced during the resumed hearing held on June 17, 2025, but Judge Richardson adjourned the case until later in the month, after a new report from Naturewatch Foundation uncovering posts made by Bates after the offending period, towards the end of 2024, was submitted to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson said there is suggestion, through Bates’ posts, that two dogs named Trixie and Cassie - which investigators did not know about - were being “trained up for a repetition of what you were doing in 2023 and 2024.”

Mr Jackson said that after speaking to Bates, he had been able to ascertain that Cassie was his partner’s puppy, but she was given away in January 2025; while Trixie belongs to his brother.

Judge Richardson ordered that a police report detailing their investigation into the posts be submitted to the court by the time of the next hearing.

Judge Richardson remanded Bates in custody until the next hearing, when he will also fix the length of time Bates is to be prohibited from keeping animals. was later identified as being attached to the home of Bates’ mother.