Cain Byrne: Man charged over fatal collision due in court in Sheffield today

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 14th Apr 2025, 06:55 BST
A man accused of being a killer driver is due in court in Sheffield today.

Cain Byrne, aged 20, of Chesterfield, was charged over the weekend with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A57 at Todwick on Friday, April 4.

Fatal: Graham Slinn
Fatal: Graham Slinn

Byrne is also accused of driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He is alleged to have been involved in a collision with 81-year-old cyclist, Graham Slinn, who was struck by a car and died at the scene.

Byrne has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

A 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of ‘aiding, abet, counsel or procure the causing of death by driving a vehicle - driver unlicensed or uninsured’ has been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing is on police bail.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice is on police bail.

One of Mr Slinn’s daughters paid tribute to him following the fatal collision.

She said: “He was my dad. My mum’s husband. Grandad. Friend. Kind soul. He was 81 and deeply loved by so many.

"Dad grew up in Gleadless and worked hard all his life - as a scaffolder, then later as a carer for adults with learning disabilities. He and my mum even shared our home with the people he cared for. That’s who he was.

"Always giving, always helping - from mowing the neighbour’s lawn to rescuing stray animals, to lighting up a room with his singing at karaoke.

"He was gentle. Funny. Kind to his core. And now he’s gone.

"He and my mum were about to celebrate 60 years of marriage. Now she faces silence, heartbreak, and a future without the man who made her laugh every day.”

