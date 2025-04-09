Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 81-year-old man who tragically died in an alleged hit-and-run in Rotherham has been named.

Graham Slinn was involved in a collision which occurred on the A57 at Todwick on April 4 at 3.15pm.

The victim of an alleged hit-and-run on the A57 Todwick has been named as Graham Slinn, 81, as police continue to hunt a damaged blue Volkswagen Golf that may have been involved in the collision.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Graham was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still hunting a damaged dark blue Volkswagen Golf that is believed to have been involved in the collision. It left the scene without stopping.

Today (April 9), one of Graham's daughters paid tribute to her dad, in a heartbreaking statement released by South Yorkshire Police:

"He was my dad. My mum’s husband. Grandad. Friend. Kind soul. He was 81 and deeply loved by so many,” she said.

"Dad grew up in Gleadless and worked hard all his life - as a scaffolder, then later as a carer for adults with learning disabilities. He and my mum even shared our home with the people he cared for. That’s who he was.

"Always giving, always helping - from mowing the neighbour’s lawn to rescuing stray animals, to lighting up a room with his singing at karaoke.

"He was gentle. Funny. Kind to his core. And now he’s gone.

"He and my mum were about to celebrate 60 years of marriage. Now she faces silence, heartbreak, and a future without the man who made her laugh every day.

"If you know anything - anything at all - about that car or the person driving it, please come forward. You might think it’s not important, but it could make all the difference.

"We just want justice because if someone could do this to my dad, they could do it to yours too."

Officers are continuing to investigate to understand the full circumstances of the incident, and appealing for help to find the Volkswagen Golf.

The Volkswagen sustained damage to the front bumper, passenger side headlight and wing mirror.

Anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description or who knows where it may be being stored is asked to get in touch quoting incident number 544 of April 4, 2025. Information can be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at or by calling 0800 555 111.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and have been released on police bail.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody.

