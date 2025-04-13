Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance following the death of a cyclist.

Cain Byrne, aged 20, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, was re-arrested by police on Saturday in connection with the death of Graham Slinn, aged 81, on the A57 at Todwick on Friday, April 4.

He was remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 14.

Police say the vehicle believed to be involved in the collision fled the scene and has now been recovered.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old woman was also re-arrested on suspicion of aiding, abet, counsel or procure the causing of death by driving a vehicle - driver unlicensed or uninsured. She has been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop remains on bail.

A 24-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice remains on bail.

Mr Slinn, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was about to celebrate 60 years of marriage, his family said.