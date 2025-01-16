Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on a new bypass to speed up journeys between Sheffield and Manchester, planned for half a century, could soon finally start.

Mottram Bypass was given the final sign off last year – having first been mooted in 1965. The A57 link road scheme, estimated to be worth around £228m, is designed to tackle congestion between Manchester and Sheffield.

It would speed up journeys for vehicles after they have left the Snake Pass or the Woodhead Pass.

Work was due to start in the earlier part of 2023 in the south of the Tameside borough, but the legal challenge from a countryside charity put a halt on proceedings.

Artist impression of long awaited A57 bypass between Sheffield and Manchester | LDRS

That challenge was rejected by the Court of Appeal in 2024, meaning work to enable construction got the green light – much to the delight of Stalybridge and Hyde MP Jonathan Reynolds.

The A57 Link Roads project includes the creation of two new link roads. The first is the Mottram Moor Link Road – a new dual carriageway from the M67 junction 4 roundabout to a new junction on the A57(T) at Mottram Moor.

Although contractors haven’t started work on the new road just yet, preparatory works are already underway. From the start of this week (January 13) there is a lane closure on Mottram Moor between the Back Moor traffic lights and the Gun Inn pub, ending on Sunday, January 19.

Traffic will be reduced to single file in both directions while workers remove the pedestrian island. This will then be followed by a single lane closure on the section of road between Back Moor traffic lights and the first bus layby heading eastbound towards the Gun Inn pub.

This is in addition to the roadworks already in operation at Roe Cross Road – which will maintain one lane in each direction with narrowed lanes for the duration of the scheme.

The National Highways website says: “The A57 and A628 between Manchester and Sheffield currently suffer from heavy congestion, creating unreliable journeys. This restricts potential economic growth, as the delivery of goods to businesses is often delayed and the route is not ideal for commuters, which limits employment opportunities.

“Much of this heavy traffic travels through local roads, which disrupts the lives of communities and makes it difficult and potentially unsafe for pedestrians to cross the roads. These issues will only get worse with time if significant improvements aren’t made.”

Spades are expected to be in the ground on the actual link road in the coming months. The new link road is expected to take years to complete.