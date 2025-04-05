Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting a damaged blue Volkswagen Golf following a fatal hit-and-run in Rotherham.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the A57 in Todwick at 3.15pm on Friday (April 4) over reports of a fatal collision.

South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help to find this damaged Volkswagen Golf following a fatal road traffic collision on the A57 in Todwick. | SYP

South Yorkshire Police say a blue Volkswagen Golf collided with a cyclist and fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, the cyclist, an 81-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is receiving support from officers.

Early on Saturday (April 5), officers arrested two men, aged 27 and 28, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. These have since been released on police bail.

A woman aged 46 was also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation.

SYP is now asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle that was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV enquiries suggest the vehicle travelled in the direction of Killamarsh following the collision.

The vehicle has sustained damage to the front bumper, passenger side headlight and wing mirror.

Anyone who believes they may have seen a car matching the description or know where it may be being stored is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police quoting incident number 544 of April 4, 2025.

Information can be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.