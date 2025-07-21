A 20-year-old who caused the death of a pensioner when speeding down the A57 after inhaling nitrous oxide - otherwise known as laughing gas - is facing years behind bars.

Graham Slinn, aged 81, died from injuries sustained in a collision on the A57, near Todwick, on April 4 this year.

He was pushing his bike over the road at a traffic-light crossing, when a speeding vehicle ploughed into him - ending his life only a month before he was meant to celebrate his diamond wedding anniversary.

Driver Cain Byrne, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, drove away from the scene, though he was later tracked down and arrested by officers.

The 20-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

At Derby Crown Court on April 30 he also pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle from a street in Dronfield on August 6, 2024.

On June 27, Byrne reappeared at the Sheffield court for sentencing before the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, though this was deferred as the judge asked probation officers to make an assessment of the defendant’s level of dangerousness.

Today, July 21, Byrne was brought back before Judge Richardson to face justice.

Byrne’s family filled out the public gallery, while Mr Slinn’s were invited to sit in the jury box to hear the proceedings alongside representatives from South Yorkshire Police.

The judge thanked the probation service for their quick and thorough pre-sentencing report, which had been compiled in the three week gap.

He also thanked the police for their work, both defence and prosecuting barristers and Mr Slinn’s family, who he said had shown ‘dignity’ throughout proceedings.

Rebbecca Stevens, defending, conceded that the court would likely find that Byrne posed a significant risk of further offending, but argued whether the risk could be properly managed.

She continued to say that immaturity remained very relevant when considering sentencing, as depending on the length of the sentence he would continue to develop into adulthood with support from prison officers.

“As he matures he will be more receptive to that input and rehabilitation,” she added.

Judge Richardson argued that his main concern was public protection, and while he ‘hoped for the best’ in terms of Byrne’s development, he wanted to remain ‘realistic’.

Ms Stevens added that she hoped that the sentence would not result in ‘all hope being crushed’ for Byrne.

Following half-an-hour of deliberations, Judge Richardson returned to the court room to give his final sentencing remarks.

He told the court: “No sentence in a case of this kind can ever reflect the value of the deceased.

“The life of Mr Slinn was of infinite value.”

Byrne was sentenced to 11 years and six months, with an extended licence of five years bringing the total sentence to 16 and a half years.

He also received a further driving disqualification for 17 years and eight months.

For the theft of a vehicle offence, he received a three month sentence run concurrently.

Mr Slinn’s daughter Nicola, and son Victor, described their father as ‘kind to his core’ and said his death was ‘100 per cent avoidable’.

In a statement shared by the family’s lawyers, Thompsons Solicitors, they said: “Mum and dad were supposed to be celebrating their diamond anniversary on June 5. Instead, she is trying to come to terms with the silence and emptiness of a home that’s lost its heart.

“To lose any loved one is a shock. But to lose someone so vibrant, so active, and to know their death was 100 per cent avoidable is doubly cruel.

“What isn’t wiped out - and can never disappear - is the love he gave. Every second of our lives, we knew he loved us deeply. He supported us in everything we did. He always had our backs.

“We are very grateful to the police for their efforts in securing justice, and we now hope that our dad’s killer will reflect deeply on the pain he’s caused. We also hope that no other family has to experience this kind of heartbreak.

“He was a wonderful man. This should never have happened.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward said after the sentencing: “Earlier this year, on April 4, Cain Byrne’s actions killed Graham Slinn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and community spirit.

“The cowardly actions of Cain Byrne was an extremely tragic event that shook the county.

“To drive a motor vehicle on the road is a privilege, and one of great responsibility, and Cain Byrne showed no care or respect for this responsibility, the law, or other members of the public. He drove extremely dangerously, with no insurance and as a disqualified driver.

“Officers from the Major Crime Team and the Serious Collisions Unit worked tirelessly together to secure justice for Graham.

“Cain Byrne's behaviour will not be tolerated on the roads of South Yorkshire, and he will now face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.

“At the heart of our investigation is Graham and his family, and I hope that today’s sentence brings them some measure of closure and our thoughts will remain with them.

“I would like to thank the public for their help during this challenging case. Your support to protect those in your communities is greatly appreciated.

“We in South Yorkshire Police are working hard to reduce casualties on the roads of South Yorkshire through education, prevention and deterring criminals the use of our road network to make them a safer place for everyone.

“Today should be a strong message to those who take risks, that we will take action and put you before the courts.”