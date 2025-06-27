A 20-year-old who caused the death of a Sheffield pensioner when driving at speed down the A57 has appeared in court.

Graham Slinn, aged 81, died from injuries sustained in a collision on the A57, near Todwick, on April 4 this year.

Driver Cain Byrne, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, drove away from the scene, though he was later tracked down and arrested by officers.

The 20-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Sheffield Crown Court on May 12.

At Derby Crown Court on April 30 he also pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle from a street in Dronfield on August 6, 2024.

Cain Byrne admitted causing death by dangerous driving. | SYP

He has eight previous convictions and has never legally held a driving licence.

Today (June 27), at the same court, Byrne appeared for sentencing before the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC .

Byrne’s family filled out the public gallery, while Slinn’s were invited to sit in the jury box to hear the proceedings.

CCTV footage gathered by police was shown to the court that displayed Byrne installing cloned license plates on the VW Golf he was driving and inhaling what is believed to be nitrous oxide while driving.

The evidence tracked Byrne’s actions both before and after the collision with Slinn.

Following the collision, it could be seen that other passing vehicles stopped to assist the injured pensioner, as Byrne drove off with smoke coming from his vehicle.

While driving off from the scene, Laura Marshall, prosecuting, noted how Byrne was seen inhaling from a balloon, which is thought to contain nitrous oxide.

Byrne was not alone in the vehicle, with his brother McKenzie and an unknown male also in the car.

The prosecution shared evidence from a driver on the road, who claimed that Byrne was driving in excess of the speed limit.

They went on to share the witness’s account, who claims to have seen Slinn begin crossing the road at a traffic-lighted crossing.

He was wearing cycling gear and was pushing his bike across the road.

Traffic lights were on red, and the court was told how Byrne failed to slow down and hit Slinn, briefly losing control of the vehicle before driving off.

Other witness testimonies shared with the court described Slinn being sent ‘15ft in the air’ following the collision.

Following the fatal collision, Byrne’s car was found burnt out.

Testimonies shared by the court from Slinn’s family describe him as a fit man ‘both physically and mentally’, who was an avid cyclist.

He also enjoyed singing and was invited to pubs and clubs around the city to sing.

This year, he would’ve celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary.

Following the prosecution’s remarks, Judge Richardson went on to say: “[Byrne] has a truly astonishing driving record for someone as young as he is.

“It’s an appalling driving record for someone who has never had a driving licence.

“Then he has this comprehensive disregard for the law, particularly when having done something utterly dreadful. Killing a man while going straight through a red light and then behaves almost casually afterwards.

“It’s about as bad as it gets.”

He also described Byrne as ‘a young man who’s utterly out of control’.

Defending, Rebecca Stevens opened mitigation by saying: “Nothing that Cain Byrne can do or I can say can make better the immense grief and pain that Mr Slinn’s loved ones feel.”

She went on to explain that Byrne has said he never intended for this to happen and if he could go back and change what happened he would.

She also explained that he suffered similar grief at a young age, when at 11 years old he unexpectedly lost his older brother in a car accident.

Another older brother, 13 years his senior, was later stabbed to death, creating a series of traumas that defence called ‘devastating’.

Defence claimed that when discussing the impact of his actions yesterday, Byrne ‘broke down and wept’.

Byrne wrote a letter of apology, which the defence read out.

In it, he said that he ‘understands strong emotions felt towards’ him and ‘had no intention of doing this to [Graham Slinn]’.

The defence also claimed that Byrne had previously failed his driving test for doing 30mph in a 60mph zone, but was then apprehended for driving illegally before taking his driving test again.

The court was told that following the collision Byrne believed he had hit another car with his wing mirror.

They clarified that he claims to not be responsible for the car being burnt out, with Byrne believing it to be someone else who thought that their DNA was in the vehicle.

Judge Richardson said that he thought it was ‘fanciful’ to suggest Byrne had nothing to do with the car fire - he also said that Byrne was free to provide evidence to the contrary.

The Judge went on to ask probation officers to make an assessment of the defendant’s level of dangerousness and has adjourned sentencing to 10am on Monday July 21.

Addressing Byrne, Judge Richardson said: “For nearly 60 years Mr and Mrs Slinn lived thoroughly decent lives.

“I have heard quite a lot about Mr Slinn today and he sounds a very good man, and he was. Brought up children, they’ve done well. They were going to celebrate in the very near future, their diamond wedding anniversary.

“That will not happen, and the reason that will not happen is because you drove a motor car when you had no driving licence and had a truly astonishing and appalling driving record for someone aged 20 years.

Graham Slinn died of his injuries following the collision on April 4. | SYP

“You drove that car with cloned license plates at great speed, way in excess of the speed limit, on a dual carriageway straight through a red light and you hit Mr Slinn as he was perfectly lawfully crossing the road.

“You told your counsel that you did not see the pedestrian and thought you had simply in some way damaged your wing mirror. You come from a disordered family, you have led a disordered life, you were at the material time so it seems to me comprehensively out of control and after you had hit Mr Slinn, killed him, you drove off.

“This case, on any analysis, demands a very severe sentence - and a very severe sentence is going to be passed upon you. Make no mistake about that.”

Byrne was remanded and the Judge turned his attention to Slinn’s family, who he offered his condolences.

He added: “Madame, your husband, as I’m sure you know, sounded a really most remarkable man. I can only express my condolences to you and your entire family.

“As I’m sure you understand, I have a public duty to perform. But I found your personal statements really insightful to the sort of man your husband was and your father was, and what a good man he was.

“That is why this case is so awful, utterly awful. It’s awful from our view, from yours it does not bear thinking about.

“I want this case to be concluded as soon as I reasonably can.

“Because your husband, father, was such a decent man, I’m sure he would wish you all to get on with your lives. You cannot and will not get over this, that would be an absurd suggestion. What I do ask, and hope will happen with help and time, is that you come to terms with this. I’m sure that is what your husband and father would wish for in these truly tragic circumstances.

“I do wish you all the very best.”