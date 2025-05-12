A 20-year-old has admitted causing the death of a Sheffield pensioner by his dangerous driving in a hit and run on the A57 last month.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Slinn, aged 81, died after the collision on the A57, near Todwick, after Cain Byrne, from Chesterfield, had driven off, on Friday, April 4.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Byrne was driving the car involved in the collision on the A57 near Todwick, and drove off from the scene, leaving Graham critically injured. But he was later arrested by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cain Byrne admitted causing death by dangerous driving | SYP

South Yorkshire Police said round the clock enquiries started, and investigations by the Major Crime and Serious Collisions Unit were able to place Byrne in the driver’s seat of the car and secure charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Today Byrne pleaded guilty to all offences and will now face sentencing on Friday June 27.

Senior Investigating Officer Tom Woodward said: “To drive a motor vehicle on the road is a privilege, and one of great responsibility to increase everyone’s safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Slinn died of his injuries | SYP

“We know that those who are willing to drive unlawfully are also likely to take greater risks and Byrne is a true reflection of this.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated on the roads of South Yorkshire, and Byrne will now face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.

“At the heart of our investigation is Graham and his family and I hope that this verdict brings them some measure of closure. My thoughts remain with them and other families who have lost loved ones in similar circumstances.

“I would also like to thank the public for their support during this challenging investigation, it does not go unnoticed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say they are continuing to work hard to reduce casualties on the roads of South Yorkshire through education, prevention and deterring criminals the use of our road network.