It is feared a much-loved community skatepark in Sheffield is under threat after the city council announced plans to reclaim the land it’s built on - despite no confirmed plans for its future use yet.

Tucked behind trees and hidden out of sight in Manor Top, there’s a patch of land that’s quietly transformed lives. For many in the local community, this makeshift skatepark isn’t just ramps and rails, it’s a lifeline.

The DIY skatepark, built on derelict land that had stood empty for more than 20 years, has become a community hub for local residents since it was transformed by local, June, and her partner Dan. But locals fear its removal would leave many with nowhere else to go.

Built 18 months ago, the skatepark had been derelict waste land until June and her partner spotted the area on a tram ride, and decided to put it to use.

June, said: “It was full of glass, bottles, paraphernalia - everything. But we thought we’d give it a try.”

After three days of clearing the area, they began building ramps and painting artwork to make the space family-friendly. What started as a quiet spot for beginner skaters is now a vibrant community hub, welcoming everyone from children on balance bikes to sponsored professionals.

“There’s really nothing else in Manor for locals - parents keep telling me how nice it is to have somewhere close they can walk to, where the kids can play safely,” said June.

Mollie Lidster, 29, is one of the first people who stumbled across the skate park, and has since become firm friends with June. She says it’s about more than skateboarding.

“There’s a creative side - painting, construction, art. People put their skills together. It’s geared toward people who might not have had these kinds of experiences before,” she said.

As a mental health worker, she adds that the space attracts many neurodivergent people: “It can be a safe haven. There aren’t many spaces like this in the area.”

Mollie (left) and June (right) at their beloved skatepark | National World

When asked about particular residents who would miss the skatepark, June doesn’t need to think hard: "Just last weekend, a woman I’d never met before came over,” she said.

“Her 12-year-old daughter, who has severe autism and ADHD, is home schooled and usually finds local parks overwhelming. But here, she’s flying down ramps and even trying to chat with people. Her mum told me she’s never come out of her shell so quickly, it was amazing to see.”

And that’s just one example: “There was a little boy, maybe 10 or 11, who turned up with two older lads,” June continued. “We overheard their conversation and got concerned, so we went over to check in,

“He was painfully shy, he wouldn’t speak to anyone. But after a while, he started coming out of his shell. He’s made new, supportive friends through the skatepark. Those older boys haven’t been back, but he comes every day now. He’s got his own little skating crew, they message each other to come out and ride together.”

The impact of the skatepark reaches beyond just the skaters. Directly over the fence sits the local army reserve centre, where, before the park was built, anti-social behaviour was a regular problem.

“One of the officers came over to thank me personally,” said June. “He told me that before we cleaned up the space, people would hang around, shouting abuse during their drills and even throwing bottles through the fence. Since the skatepark’s been here, all of that has stopped.”

The transformation hasn’t gone unnoticed by other neighbours either. Just down the road, residents from a nearby care home have embraced the park too.

“They’ve told us how lovely it is to have somewhere vibrant nearby, some even come out to sit on the benches, watch the skaters, and have a little picnic,” said June.

When they found out the space could be taken away, they didn’t hesitate to get involved.

“They’ve signed the petition and even written personal letters about why they want it to stay. That’s been really moving—it means a lot,” said June.

That sense of shared ownership is what’s helped the park thrive:

“We’ve got a rule board up to make sure the community stays alive,” said June. “Everyone who comes here knows it’s about more than skating–it’s about looking after each other and the space.”

Locals have now launched a petition - already gaining over 360 signatures - to present to the council at their next meeting, where campaigners hope to argue for the skatepark’s protection.

“Losing this space would be devastating. If it goes, kids will just end up hanging around Asda again or by the shops, whereas right now, they’ve got something positive.”

Local councillor Mike Drabble has shown support for the campaign:

“The Manor Top skatepark is a real asset to both its users and our city - I’m very keen for the skaters to have somewhere where they can continue to build their inclusive community and do what they love, and I'm lobbying council officers to try to ensure that.”

Council meetings allow residents to bring forward petitions and concerns, which councillors and officers can then review as part of local decision-making.

Organisers are encouraging more people to sign the petition ahead of the next meeting.

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council says they are aware that local skaters have created their own skate park at Manor Top, and will continue to work with local skaters and residents to find the best way forward for everyone.

They also suggested that riders make use of existing facilities across the city listed below:

Bowman Drive (S12 3LF): Pump Track (Tarmac) and Bike Track (Dirt)

Norfolk Heritage Park (S2 2RB): Scoot Track (Tarmac)

Richmond Park (S13 8LG): BMX Track (Dirt/Tarmac)

Frecheville Park (S12 4XN): Scoot Track (Tarmac

Meersbrook Park (S8 9FP): Skatepark (Concrete)

Hackenthorpe / Occupation Lane (S12 4JA): Skatepark (Wooden Ramps)

Heeley People’s Park (S2 3DJ): Bike Track (Dirt)

