Wander down its lively main street on any given day and you’ll find a blend of buzzing independents and familiar faces. Shops and cafes line the high street whilst friendly locals stop for a natter.

Crookes has long been a student favourite, but its growing mix of independent businesses, leafy suburban charm and strong sense of community is now pulling in families, young professionals and long-time city residents alike.

Just a short walk from the high street, Bole Hills offers some of the best panoramic views in Sheffield. From a park bench, you can take in breathtaking sights of the Loxley and Rivelin Valleys, with the Peak District stretching out in the distance.

It’s also a popular spot for dog walkers, cyclists, picnickers and anyone needing a breath of fresh air– especially at sunset, when the whole of Sheffield seems to glow.

Local pizza restaurant Paesani is a firm favourite for those wanting to get a view of the sunset alongside a cheap cheesy slice.

Saf, 21, a student who lives in Crookes, says the area’s appeal lies in both its convenience and character.

“There are so many shops – independents, charity shops, cafes – it’s really convenient. I love being able to grab a nice breakfast right nearby,” she said.

“You can see all of Sheffield from my window, even the windmills in the distance. It’s a really beautiful place.”

It’s not just the views that stand out, though.

“There are always community events happening–food markets, pop-ups, things like that. You can tell people here really care,” she added.

That sense of connection runs deep. In local coffee shop Cloud Coffee, baristas not only know their regulars’ names, they remember their exact orders.

“We’ve had Cloud for just under two years, but we’ve been running this shop even longer,” said Aaron, 32, one of the owners.

“Crookes is fantastic. Because it’s a bit more suburban, you really feel part of a community. Around 90 per cent of our regulars are locals from the area – everyone from first-year students to people who’ve lived here all their lives.”

That blend of old and new is what keeps Crookes thriving, even while high streets across the UK struggle.

“Post-Covid, Sheffield changed a lot,” said Sam, 28, who works at Pom kitchen, one of the nearby shops.

“Lots of old units were empty, but now small businesses are starting to fill them again. There’s a real sense of support here – for independents and for each other.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Virginia, 36, who owns Tenaya wine: “Crookes is a lovely place to live. Everyone is so invested in the community, and all the businesses feel like community hubs,” she said.

On her own shop/bar she said: “We get mums in during the day – it’s very family friendly. There are toys for kids, and it’s just a really approachable place to enjoy some wine with friends.”

Her space is one of several recent additions that are helping shape a new, trendier side to Crookes. Other new openings include Crumb, a bakery known for its pastries and breads, and Small Plants, a gift and card shop filled with greenery and charm.

And if you’re a dog lover, Crookes might just be your dream postcode. Most pubs and cafes don’t just tolerate dogs, they welcome them with open arms (and water bowls). It’s not unusual to find a snoozing spaniel under a café table or a wagging tail at the end of the bar.

Crookes really has blossomed in recent years, but it hasn’t lost what makes it special. Whether you’re in for a quick coffee or staying for good, it’s clear: this is a place where people feel right at home.

