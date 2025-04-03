MP urges Sheffield Council to develop plan for allotments amid safety concerns following spate of fires
With repeated incidents and growing safety concerns, Mr Betts is demanding a community-led approach to determine the site's future.
There have been a number of large blazes at Infield Allotments in Darnall, including one on Tuesday night - where firefighters were attacked while they were tackling the blaze.
Mr Betts said : "The closure of the allotments was necessary to tackle serious criminal activity and shocking cases of animal abuse.
“However, without a clear plan for the site’s future, we are now seeing further decline, with repeated fires and growing safety risks for the community.”
The allotments, which were shut down due to reports of animal abuse, criminal activity and environmental hazards, have since fallen into further disrepair.
Multiple fires have broken out since their closure, heightening fears among local residents about security and the lack of direction for the area.
Mr Betts is urging the council to work closely with local communities and key stakeholders to create a sustainable plan that ensures the site’s safety and long-term viability.
He says: “The council must step in and take action by setting out a long-term strategy that includes proper consultation with local residents,
“We need a solution that not only secures the site but also provides a clear direction for its future."
