At RSPCA Sheffield, every wagging tail tells a story, but few stories are quite as touching as that of Princess Margherita, a gentle Cane Corso who’s been waiting far too long for a place to call home.

Princess Margherita was found abandoned outside a takeaway, suffering from a painful eye condition known as cherry eye.

She became a long-term resident of the Sheffield rescue centre, where staff have worked tirelessly over the last 10 months to help her heal.

“She needed urgent surgery to correct it,” said Hayley Crookes, spokesperson for the centre.

“Sadly, no one came forward when we first took her in, so we decided to help put the past behind her and find her the loving home she deserves.”

Despite her tough start, Princess has remained loyal and loving.

Hayley says that like many Cane Corsos, she’s naturally cautious but once she trusts you, her affection knows no bounds.

“Due to the way we found her, and being a young Cane Corso in kennels, she does take time to trust humans,” Hayley explains.

“But once you get that trust, it's unlike anything we have seen before. She is so loving, responsive and fun with her people.”

She explains that once you are one of her friends, she will do anything she can to please you.

“Princess is looking for a patient and committed family to enjoy her on her good days and support her on her bad,” says Hayley.

Sadly, Princess’s story isn’t unique. Many of the dogs at the RSPCA centre arrive from homes where they were once loved but can no longer be cared for.

“We’ve seen heartbreaking cases of dogs suffering with untreated medical issues—not because they weren’t loved, but because their owners have fallen on hard times,” said Hayley.

“That could mean anything from untreated skin conditions to dogs needing eye removal surgery.”

Yet even in the face of trauma and illness, there is hope, says Hayley:

“It is so rewarding to see an animal that arrived in such an awful state—emotionally or physically—go on to shine and show the world exactly what they’re all about.”

For those considering adoption, she encourages careful thought and preparation.

“Rescue is one of the most rewarding things for an animal lover to do, but it does come with its own challenges,” she said.

“We always say: make sure you’re ready to commit to a new life. Do your research—understand the breed, their needs, their behaviour quirks, and what it takes to responsibly own a dog.”

Patience, she added, is essential. Many rescue dogs carry the weight of past trauma and may need time to adjust.

Sheffield RSPCA centre works hard to match the right dog with the right adopter, ensuring a lasting and loving bond.

But for those willing to take that leap, the rewards are beyond measure.

“The love, trust, respect, and companionship they give you in return will outweigh all the challenges you may encounter along the way.”

As dogs like Princess Margherita wait patiently, tails wagging, one thing remains certain: their perfect family is out there somewhere.

To learn more about Princess and other dogs currently looking for homes, visit the RSPCA Sheffield Website.

