Not only is your average weekly grocery shop getting more expensive, but energy bills are continuing to skyrocket to such a degree that the UK government is offering a discount scheme.
The current inflation rate in the country is at its highest in 40 years - a staggering 9.1-percent.
At the forefront of the crippling financial crisis striking the UK is that of the price of fuel - which at one time had reached a record-high.
As a way to help Sheffielder’s bank accounts as they continue their search for the cheapest fuel in the city, The Star has you covered with everything you need to know.
Why did the cost of fuel increase?
At the peak of the price of fuel, it was commonly argued that Russia and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the pivotal factor behind the high cost of fuel, but this was not the case.
The main reason behind the sharp increase is down to the price of crude oil, which is a resource used in the make-up of petrol and diesel.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of crude oil was at an all time low as the demand for energy collapsed.
However, as life slowly got back to normal and opened back up, the demand for crude oil returned and suppliers have since struggled to keep up with it.
This, partnered with the fact that crude oil is paid for using US dollars - with the British pound currency weak in comparison - this has led to making the cost of fuel rise to expensive levels.
Are petrol and diesel prices going down in Sheffield?
Much to the benefit of Sheffielder bank accounts, the price of fuel in the city is expected to become more affordable by the day.
This is according to motoring group AA, who have previously said that the cost of filling up your car will be £10 cheaper as wholesale prices are falling.
Luke Bodset from AA issued the following statement: “Wholesale petrol’s trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings from the record highs, providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on.
“So far this morning (Tuesday, 19 July) even with oil rebounding, wholesale petrol remains below 80.5p a litre.”
“The problem is that, in many places [forecourts], the price cuts are quite simply not happening despite more than six weeks of falling costs.”
Wholesale petrol prices peaked at £1-per-litre at the start of June in 2022, but has since been dropping below 80p a litre.
Where are the cheapest places to get fuel in Sheffield?
Here are five of the cheapest petrol prices, as well as five of the cheapest diesel prices in Sheffield as of Monday, 1 August 2022.
Please note that this list excludes any fuel station which requires a paid membership or subscription, such as Costco.
Petrol
Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Manor - 177.7p per litre
- Manor Top Shopping Centre, 978 City Road - S12 2AB
- Open 7 am to 11 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Handsworth - 177.7p per litre
- Handsworth Road, Handsworth - S13 9LR
- Open 24 hours
Applegreen Petrol Station, Sheffield Service Station - 177.8p per litre
- City Road - S2 1GE
- Open 24 hours
Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Wadsley Bridge - 177.9p per litre
- Clay Wheels Lane, Wadsley Bridge - S6 1LZ
Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, The Moor - 177.9p per litre
- 76 The Moor - S1 4PA
- Open 7 am to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Diesel
Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Manor - 187.7p per litre
- Manor Top Shopping Centre, 978 City Road - S12 2AB
- Open 7 am to 11 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Applegreen Petrol Station, Sheffield Service Station - 187.8p per litre
- City Road - S2 1GE
- Open 24 hours
Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Archer Road - 187.9p per litre
- Archer Road - S8 0TD
- Open 7 am to 10 pm (Monday to Saturday), 8 am to 8 pm (Sunday)
Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Handsworth - 188.7p per litre
- Handsworth Road, Handsworth - S13 9LR
- Open 24 hours
Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Wadsley Bridge - 188.9p per litre
- Clay Wheels Lane, Wadsley Bridge - S6 1LZ
*Please note that these prices are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change