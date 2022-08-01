The cost of living crisis has been cash-strapping people in Sheffield over the course of 2022.

Not only is your average weekly grocery shop getting more expensive, but energy bills are continuing to skyrocket to such a degree that the UK government is offering a discount scheme .

The current inflation rate in the country is at its highest in 40 years - a staggering 9.1-percent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the forefront of the crippling financial crisis striking the UK is that of the price of fuel - which at one time had reached a record-high.

As a way to help Sheffielder’s bank accounts as they continue their search for the cheapest fuel in the city, The Star has you covered with everything you need to know.

Why did the cost of fuel increase?

Fuel price concerns

At the peak of the price of fuel, it was commonly argued that Russia and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the pivotal factor behind the high cost of fuel, but this was not the case.

The main reason behind the sharp increase is down to the price of crude oil, which is a resource used in the make-up of petrol and diesel.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of crude oil was at an all time low as the demand for energy collapsed.

However, as life slowly got back to normal and opened back up, the demand for crude oil returned and suppliers have since struggled to keep up with it.

This, partnered with the fact that crude oil is paid for using US dollars - with the British pound currency weak in comparison - this has led to making the cost of fuel rise to expensive levels.

Are petrol and diesel prices going down in Sheffield?

Much to the benefit of Sheffielder bank accounts, the price of fuel in the city is expected to become more affordable by the day.

This is according to motoring group AA, who have previously said that the cost of filling up your car will be £10 cheaper as wholesale prices are falling.

Luke Bodset from AA issued the following statement: “Wholesale petrol’s trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings from the record highs, providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on.

“So far this morning (Tuesday, 19 July) even with oil rebounding, wholesale petrol remains below 80.5p a litre.”

“The problem is that, in many places [forecourts], the price cuts are quite simply not happening despite more than six weeks of falling costs.”

Wholesale petrol prices peaked at £1-per-litre at the start of June in 2022, but has since been dropping below 80p a litre.

Where are the cheapest places to get fuel in Sheffield?

Here are five of the cheapest petrol prices, as well as five of the cheapest diesel prices in Sheffield as of Monday, 1 August 2022.

Please note that this list excludes any fuel station which requires a paid membership or subscription, such as Costco.

Petrol

Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Manor - 177.7p per litre

Manor Top Shopping Centre, 978 City Road - S12 2AB

Open 7 am to 11 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Handsworth - 177.7p per litre

Handsworth Road, Handsworth - S13 9LR

Open 24 hours

Asda Petrol Station on Handsworth Road is one of the cheapest in Sheffield (Google Streetview)

Applegreen Petrol Station, Sheffield Service Station - 177.8p per litre

City Road - S2 1GE

Open 24 hours

Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Wadsley Bridge - 177.9p per litre

Clay Wheels Lane, Wadsley Bridge - S6 1LZ

Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, The Moor - 177.9p per litre

76 The Moor - S1 4PA

Open 7 am to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Diesel

Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Manor - 187.7p per litre

Manor Top Shopping Centre, 978 City Road - S12 2AB

Open 7 am to 11 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Applegreen Petrol Station, Sheffield Service Station - 187.8p per litre

City Road - S2 1GE

Open 24 hours

Applegreen Petrol Station is one of the cheapest places to buy diesel in Sheffield (Google Streetview)

Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Archer Road - 187.9p per litre

Archer Road - S8 0TD

Open 7 am to 10 pm (Monday to Saturday), 8 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Asda Petrol Station, Sheffield Handsworth - 188.7p per litre

Handsworth Road, Handsworth - S13 9LR

Open 24 hours

Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Wadsley Bridge - 188.9p per litre

Clay Wheels Lane, Wadsley Bridge - S6 1LZ